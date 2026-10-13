It’s Taco Tuesday and since we’re celebrating Tacoberfest all October long, that means it’s time for another taco adventure!

This past weekend, my wife Sara and I decided to take a little road trip. We headed west, crossed the Idaho border into Oregon, and naturally, we had to find some tacos along the way.

Ontario, Oregon’s 9 Juan Juan Burritos Was Worth Crossing the Idaho Border

Our first stop was 9 Juan Juan Burritos in Ontario, Oregon.

I ordered my usual combination of carne asada and carnitas tacos. I’ve been sticking with these two throughout Tacoberfest because I want to see how different restaurants prepare them and wow, these were good!

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The carne asada was beautifully cooked, tender, and nicely seasoned. The carnitas were equally delicious, with plenty of flavor.

READ MORE: Tacoberfest: Trying Local Tacos Across the Treasure Valley

But what really impressed me was their salsa bar. They have several different options, from fresh pico de gallo to a mild avocado salsa that was absolutely wonderful, and then there’s their habanero carrot purée, they call Boom Sauce!

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Oh My Goodness! I don’t know what kind of magic they’re working with that stuff, but I could eat an entire vat of it! Seriously, it was THAT good. The pico de gallo was fresh and flavorful, and even though the avocado salsa was mild, it had a beautiful flavor that complemented the tacos perfectly.

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Add in the friendly people and welcoming atmosphere, and this is absolutely a place I’d recommend. Totally worth crossing the border for tacos.

READ MORE: 2 Treasure Valley Taco Favorites You Need to Try

Back in Idaho, a Nampa Taco Truck Delivered Another Tacoberfest Winner

Later in the day, we made our way back into Idaho and stopped at Los Chavos Taco Truck.

You’ll find this bright orange taco truck parked at Celebration Church, along Caldwell Boulevard in Nampa, across from the WinCo shopping center.

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They didn’t have carnitas, so this time I went strictly with carne asada.

The tacos were served traditionally, with tender beef, fresh onions, and cilantro. The meat was good. It was nicely cooked and tender, although the seasoning was a little more subtle than some of the other places we’ve visited.

But then came the grilled onions. Oh, those grilled onions!

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They included a generous helping of beautifully grilled, seasoned onions, and when you piled those onto the tacos with the fresh onions, cilantro, and a little of their red hot sauce… Now THAT was a great taco!

Sometimes it’s not about having the most heavily seasoned meat. It’s about how all the ingredients work together and these worked beautifully.

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At $3 per taco, it’s also a great little stop when you’re hungry and traveling through Nampa.

READ MORE: Tacoberfest Finds Great Carnitas at This Garden City Taco Shop

Two More Great Taco Stops for Treasure Valley Taco Lovers

That’s what I’m really enjoying about Tacoberfest. Every restaurant and taco truck has its own way of doing things. Some have incredible meat, others have amazing sauces, and sometimes it’s something as simple as perfectly grilled onions that makes all the difference.

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We’re continuing our taco adventures throughout October, visiting restaurants and taco trucks around Boise, Meridian, Nampa, and the surrounding communities.

Now I want to hear from you!

Where should we go next?

Is there a little taco truck tucked away somewhere in the Treasure Valley that makes the best tacos you’ve ever tasted? Or a Mexican restaurant that deserves more attention?

READ MORE: Tacoberfest: Trying Tacos Mi Ranchito in Emmett, Idaho

Let me know! We’re always looking for our next Tacoberfest adventure and happy Taco Tuesday!