Some people put a few pumpkins on the porch for Halloween. Others might hang a skeleton or two in the yard and then there’s my neighbor and buddy, Angelo.

Angelo doesn’t just decorate for Halloween. He transforms his entire home into something that looks like it belongs in a Hollywood movie!

We’re talking thousands of lights, incredible projections, giant skeletons, animatronics, and a 33-foot-tall Stay Puft Marshmallow Man towering over the neighborhood.

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And the best part? All that Halloween fun is helping raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

READ MORE: Why This Skeleton-Covered Jeep Drives Around Boise At Halloween

Meridian Neighbors Turn Halloween Into Something Special

I’ve always loved Halloween, and anyone who’s seen my own yard knows I have a tendency to go a little overboard with the decorations.

But Angelo? He takes it to another level. He and his wife, Barbara, live on the next street over from us. In fact, we share a back fence!

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Angelo is actually the one who got me involved with Skeletons for St. Jude, a nationwide fundraising effort that brings Halloween enthusiasts together to help children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

And while I put plenty of work into my own Halloween display, I have to give Angelo credit. The amount of time, creativity, and effort he puts into his is absolutely incredible.

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Skeletons for St. Jude Returns to Meridian This October

This year, Angelo and Barbara are once again opening up their Halloween wonderland for a special Skeletons for St. Jude fundraiser.

Last year, the nationwide organization celebrated an amazing milestone, surpassing $1 million in donations and we’re hoping to help add to that total again this Halloween.

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The display is free to visit, but donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are encouraged.

READ MORE: I Spent the Night at Boise’s Haunted Old Idaho Penitentiary

Meet Zombie Claus and Mrs. Claus in Meridian!

Of course, it wouldn’t be one of our Halloween celebrations without a few unusual characters.

Zombie Claus and Mrs. Claus will be making appearances for some wonderfully creepy photo opportunities!

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There will also be dinosaurs, spooky characters, and plenty of places to snap some memorable Halloween pictures and yes, the giant Stay Puft Marshmallow Man makes a pretty impressive backdrop!

Meridian Halloween Fundraiser Features Local Food Trucks

We’ve also got some great local food trucks joining the fun, with a portion of their proceeds benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Saturday, October 17

Sweet Treats

Lucky’s Grill

Lucky's Grill Lucky's Grill

Friday, October 23 & Saturday, October 24

Sweet Treats

Damn Daniel

Sweet Treats of Idaho Sweet Treats of Idaho

Bring the family, grab something delicious, enjoy the Halloween displays, and help support an incredible cause.

Where to Find Skeletons for St. Jude in Meridian

The big fundraiser takes place at: 568 Yosemite Drive, Meridian, Idaho. Then across the street, Brent and his family are a part of the party!

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And since Angelo and Barb live just around the corner from us, you can also wander over and check out our Halloween display while you’re in the neighborhood.

We’ve been busy creating our own spooky surprises this year, including plenty of skeletons, animatronics, and some new additions.

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Between all the houses, there’s definitely no shortage of Halloween spirit!

But what makes all of this special isn’t the size of the skeletons or how many lights we can squeeze onto our houses. It’s seeing families come together, watching kids have fun, and knowing that something we love doing can make a difference for children who really need our help.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

So come enjoy some Halloween fun, meet Zombie Claus and Mrs. Claus, and help us raise money for St. Jude!