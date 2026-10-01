Forget Oktoberfest: I’m Celebrating Tacoberfest Across the Treasure Valley
I love October. Halloween is coming, the weather is finally cooling down (sort of) and everything gets a little spooky. It’s easily one of my favorite months of the year.
But I decided October was missing something... Tacos. Lots and lots of tacos. So I’ve decided to declare October Tacoberfest.
Yes, I made it up. No, I’m not taking suggestions on whether this is a real holiday. It is now.
For the entire month of October, I’m going to try to visit as many locally owned taco places around the Treasure Valley as humanly possible. Taco trucks, little hole-in-the-wall taquerias, neighborhood favorites... they’re all fair game.
The one big rule? Local. No national chains and I’m actually going to these places, ordering the tacos and telling you what I thought.
How many can I get to before Halloween? I have absolutely no idea, but I’m willing to make the sacrifice and eat an unreasonable number of tacos to find out.
Tacoberfest Stop #1: Bronco Tacos in Boise
Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals
The Treasure Valley Tacoberfest Is Officially Underway
I have no master list. I don’t know how many taco places I’m going to make it to and I’m not going to pretend that I can visit every great locally owned taco place in the Treasure Valley in 31 days... But I’m certainly willing to try.
And after Bronco Tacos, the bar has already been set pretty high.
Now I need your help. Where should Tacoberfest go next? I’m looking for the taco truck you swear by, the little place hidden in a strip mall, the family owned taqueria you’ve been going to for years or someplace I’ve somehow never heard about.
Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, Kuna, Eagle... wherever the tacos take me.
October has 31 days.
Let’s see how many tacos I can eat.
Idaho's Best Tacos- According to YOU!
Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals
What It Looks Like When You Get Married At Taco Bell
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll