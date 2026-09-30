If you’ve been waiting for fall to really arrive in the Treasure Valley, I think this might be the weekend.

Seriously, there is A LOT going on.

This is exactly why we started doing these “Plan Ahead” guides earlier in the week. After putting together our weekend guides, I kept hearing from people who would say, “I wish I’d known about that sooner.”

Well, consider yourself warned. You're biggest challenge is going to be trying to figure out how to fit everything in.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

This Saturday, October 3, is especially packed. Boise State is celebrating Homecoming and taking on Utah State at Albertsons Stadium. Meridian Oktoberfest takes over Downtown Meridian. See Spot Walk returns to Julia Davis Park. Idaho Cider Fest is happening in Downtown Boise. Potato Days takes over the Idaho Botanical Garden, and that’s only the beginning.

So yeah, this is one of those weekends when “plan ahead” really does mean PLAN AHEAD.

Here Are Some of the Biggest Things Happening Around the Treasure Valley October 2-4 Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

That’s STILL Not Everything Happening Around The Treasure Valley

The Canyon County Fall Home Show runs Friday through Sunday at the Ford Idaho Center.

Laps for Literacy begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Orah Brandt Park in Nampa.

Eagle Plein Air Festival gets underway with artists painting around the community, including Saturday’s State Street Quick Draw Challenge from 10 a.m.-noon.

The World Center for Birds of Prey continues its Fall Flights demonstrations throughout the weekend, with reservations required.

Green Acres Food Truck Park has its Fall Festival throughout the weekend.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

And Sunday afternoon, the YMCA Harrison Classic Kids Race takes over Boise’s Harrison Boulevard, with the one-mile kids run/walk beginning at 3 p.m.

Oh, and did I mention Halloween?

READ MORE: Treasure Valley Pumpkin Patches, Corn Mazes & Haunted Houses

Haunted World, Nightmare Acres, Shindig Farms, pumpkin patches, corn mazes and other fall attractions are now in full swing around the Treasure Valley. Requiem Haunted House in Caldwell also opens for the season Friday night.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

We’ve already put together a complete guide to Treasure Valley haunted houses, corn mazes and fall attractions, so rather than make this list another mile longer, you can find all of those in our Halloween guide.

This Is Why We’re Planning Ahead Treasure Valley

Between Boise State Homecoming, Oktoberfest, See Spot Walk, Potato Days, Cider Fest and everything else happening Saturday, some of the busiest parts of Boise and Meridian are going to have a lot more people and cars than usual.

Crystal Stovall Crystal Stovall

Pick what sounds fun, make reservations or buy tickets where you need to, give yourself a little extra travel time and get out there.

Fall in the Treasure Valley doesn’t last forever.

Might as well make the most of it.