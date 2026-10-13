If you grew up listening to Matchbox Twenty in the ‘90s and 2000s, here’s some concert news that’s going to make your day!

Matchbox Twenty is coming back to the Treasure Valley! The multi-platinum rock band will return to Idaho on Thursday, May 27, 2027, at the Ford Idaho Center and tickets go on sale later this month.

Kristian Dowling, Getty Images Kristian Dowling, Getty Images

Matchbox Twenty Returns to the Treasure Valley in May

It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly 30 years since Matchbox Twenty burst onto the music scene with their debut album, Yourself or Someone Like You, in 1996.

That album gave us some of the biggest songs of the decade, including “Push,” “3AM,” and “Real World.”

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Over the years, Rob Thomas and the guys have delivered one hit after another, including “Bent,” “If You’re Gone,” “Unwell,” and “How Far We’ve Come.”

These are songs that have become part of the soundtrack of our lives, and there’s just something special about hearing them performed live.

For those of us who spent the late ’90s and early 2000s with Matchbox Twenty playing on the radio, this is going to be a fun night of nostalgia!

Janette Pellegrini, Getty Images Janette Pellegrini, Getty Images

When Do Matchbox Twenty Tickets Go on Sale in Idaho?

Mark your calendars because tickets for Matchbox Twenty’s return to the Treasure Valley go on sale Friday, October 23, 2026, at 10 a.m.

With a catalog of hits spanning nearly three decades, this is one of those concerts that should appeal to several generations of music fans and if you’ve never had the opportunity to see Matchbox Twenty live, here’s your chance!

Concert Date: Thursday, May 27, 2027 at the Ford Idaho Center

Tickets On Sale: Friday, October 23, 2026, at 10 a.m.

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May might seem like a long way off, but it’ll be here before you know it!