Saturday morning was one of those mornings that reminds me just how much I love Boise and I had a pretty great view of it, too.

I was at the starting line for FitOne in downtown Boise, looking out at what seemed like an endless sea of people filling the streets in front of the Idaho State Capitol.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

Serious runners were there trying to beat a personal best. There were walkers. Parents pushing strollers. Kids. Grandparents. People wearing tutus. People wearing costumes. And, yes, even a few four-legged participants who looked considerably more prepared for a 5K than I ever would.

That’s one of my favorite things about FitOne. You don’t necessarily have to be a “runner” to be part of it.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

And if seeing all those people out there Saturday inspired you to think, Okay, maybe I could do this, I’ve got some good news.

The Treasure Valley’s 2026 running season is definitely not over.

October Is Packed With Treasure Valley Runs

October alone has enough races to keep you busy nearly every weekend.

The City of Trees Marathon is scheduled for October 11 in Boise, with marathon, half-marathon, 10K and 5K distances listed.

Getty Images/iStockphoto people running marathon

Then there’s Idaho Running Day on Saturday, October 17 at Sandy Point. This one really does have something for just about everybody: a 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon. The marathon and half start at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K and 10K at 9.

October 24 brings the YMCA Halloween Run. The Treasure Valley Family YMCA describes it as a costume-friendly event with its Monster Mile and Freaky 5K, and there’s also a half-marathon distance listed for 2026.

Earn That Thanksgiving Dinner

This might be my favorite concept for a race... Run first, pie later.

The Boise Turkey Day 5K returns Thanksgiving morning, November 26, at 9 a.m. in downtown Boise. The Boise race starts at Cecil D. Andrus Park in front of the Idaho State Capitol. There’s also a Turkey Day 5K in Caldwell that morning.

Photo by David Trinks on Unsplash a large turkey balloon with a turkey on top of it

If one Thanksgiving-weekend run isn’t enough, the YMCA has its Thanksgiving Leftovers Fun Run on Saturday, November 28, with a 5K and one-mile option.

Finish 2026 With a Christmas Run

And finally, you can end the year looking appropriately ridiculous — I mean, festive.

The YMCA Christmas Run is Saturday, December 19 at Boise High School.

Photo by Jim Luo on Unsplash Man in santa costume running a race

There’s a one-mile Reindeer Dash at 10 a.m., followed by two-mile and six-mile run/walk events at 10:15. Costumes are absolutely encouraged, and there’s even a costume contest. Santa starts the race, because apparently he has nothing else going on that close to Christmas.

You Don’t Have To Be a Runner

Look through the pictures below. You’ll see some serious runners, absolutely. But you’ll also see moms and dads, little kids, grandparents, people pushing strollers, friends laughing together and people who simply decided they were going to get outside and do it.

Maybe your goal isn’t a marathon, maybe it’s walking a 5K or doing one mile with your kids.

There are still plenty of chances to do exactly that before we say goodbye to 2026.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

And after seeing thousands of people take off through downtown Boise Saturday morning, I’m reminded again that sometimes the hardest part isn’t getting to the finish line.

It’s deciding to show up at the starting line.