If you live in the Treasure Valley, you’ve probably heard the same story for years. We’re growing, new subdivisions are going up, more people are moving here and schools are being built to keep up.

So when I came across a conversation on Nextdoor this week saying McMillan Elementary in Boise could potentially close, my first reaction was: Wait…what?

How can the same school district that’s building new schools because of growth also be considering closing an elementary school?

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First, McMillan Elementary Is NOT Closing... At Least Not Yet

West Ada’s Long-Range Planning Committee has recommended that the district evaluate the future of McMillan Elementary for the 2027-28 school year.

The recommendation was presented to the Board of Trustees September 14. The committee, made up of volunteer parents and community members from all five trustee zones, considered several factors, including declining enrollment and fiscal responsibility.

Read More: 20 Best Public Elementary Schools in Idaho for 2026

No final decision has been made. Trustees have directed the district to gather public input and plan to make a decision about McMillan’s future no later than November 9.

That’s important because some of the reaction I saw on Nextdoor made it sound like closing the school was already a done deal.

One McMillan parent wrote: “The school board is trying to quietly vote to shutter the school.”

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Another commenter questioned why families were notified so close to the first community meeting, but another person pushed back, pointing out that the proposal had only been presented to trustees the night before families were notified.

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West Ada’s published timeline confirms that the recommendation was presented September 14 and the district announced the community meetings September 15.

So Why Is McMillan’s Future Being Discussed?

This is where the numbers start to explain the situation. West Ada’s 2024-25 budget listed 247 students at McMillan Elementary, with a school capacity of 600.

That means McMillan was operating at roughly 41% of its listed capacity and declining enrollment isn’t only an issue at McMillan.

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West Ada is Idaho’s largest school district, but districtwide enrollment has also been declining. For 2026-27, the district projected another decrease of more than 200 students.

So while the Treasure Valley continues to grow, that growth isn’t happening evenly and it doesn’t necessarily mean every neighborhood is adding more school age children.

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But Didn’t West Ada JUST Build a New School?

Yep. West Ada opened the new Independence Elementary in Star this school year.

Why? Because schools in that part of the district are dealing with the opposite problem. Without the new school, West Ada projected nearby Star Elementary would be hundreds of students over capacity within the next couple of years.

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The district is also moving forward with replacing Lake Hazel Elementary with a larger school because more elementary capacity is needed in that part of the district.

So West Ada isn’t simply growing or shrinking, where the students live is changing. One part of the district can desperately need more classroom space while another has hundreds of empty seats.

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For McMillan Families, This Is About More Than Empty Seats

That’s the other side of this discussion. Schools aren’t just buildings and enrollment numbers.

The Nextdoor conversation that got my attention was started by the mother of a McMillan student with special needs.

She wrote that her daughter would be “devastated” if the school closed and described McMillan as a community school that does an especially good job serving several at-risk populations.

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Another commenter raised concerns about what changing schools and longer transportation can mean for some students with special needs, but there were other perspectives in the conversation, too.

One former McMillan parent said she returned to the school in 2024 and was surprised by how few students were there, questioning whether keeping such an under-enrolled building open makes financial sense.

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And that’s really the question West Ada now has to answer: When does declining enrollment make operating a neighborhood school difficult to justify and how do you balance that against what losing the school would mean to the families who rely on it?

There’s Still Time to Have Your Voice Heard About McMillan Elementary

West Ada held the first community meeting about McMillan Wednesday night, but there’s still another opportunity for families and neighbors to participate.

The second meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, September 22 at 5 p.m. in the McMillan Elementary gym, 10901 W. McMillan Road in Boise.

READ MORE: Niche Ranks Idaho's Best Public Middle Schools For 2026

The district says the meeting is an opportunity to learn more and provide feedback. You can also submit written comments to communicate@westada.org. West Ada notes that written comments submitted to the district become part of the public record.

And again, despite some of what you may have seen online, McMillan Elementary has not been closed. The discussion about its future is happening now and if this is your neighborhood school, there’s still time to be part of it.

What Are the Top 20 Public Elementary Schools in Idaho? Before we get to the list, there’s an important distinction. These aren’t simply schools with the highest test scores.

Niche says its rankings use data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and parents.

Factors include state test scores, student-teacher ratios, student diversity, teacher quality, grade-school ratings and the overall quality of the school district.

Also, some of the schools on this list aren’t traditional K-5 elementary schools. Charter and combined schools that serve elementary-age students can qualify, which is why you’ll see K-8 and even K-12 schools included.

Every school in Idaho’s Top 20 received an A overall grade from Niche. Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

20 Best Public Middle Schools in Idaho for 2026, According to Niche.com Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals