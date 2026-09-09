If you’re not quite ready to say goodbye to summer, here’s some good news.

You’ve still got two more weekends to squeeze in a trip to Roaring Springs.

The Meridian waterpark is bringing back its Last Splash Weekends on September 12-13 and September 19-20, giving families one last opportunity to hit the slides before the park closes for the season.

And there’s a pretty good deal if you want to go.

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Last Splash Admission For Roaring Springs

Admission during Last Splash Weekends is $31.99 and Roaring Springs is open from noon to 7 p.m.

That means you’ve got four days left this year to take another trip around the lazy river, hit your favorite slides or finally work up the courage to try The Hive.

The new attraction made its debut this summer and features a double-looping water slide, so if it’s been sitting on your summer bucket list, time is officially running out.

Roaring Springs closes for the season after the weekend of September 19-20.

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There’s Also a Season Pass Deal For Roaring Springs

If you already know you’ll be back next summer, there’s another option. Roaring Springs says its 2026/27 Season Passes are currently at their lowest price of the year through September 20.

READ MORE: Wahooz In Meridian Is Nearly Doubling In Size With New Build

Even better, you don’t have to wait until next summer to use one. Buy a pass now and you can use it during the remaining Last Splash Weekends, then come back throughout next summer.

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So maybe don’t pack away those swimsuits quite yet. We may be starting pumpkin spice season, but there are still a couple of weekends left to squeeze a little more summer out of 2026.