If there is one person I think we can all agree deserves her own day, it might just be Dolly Parton.

Today, September 25, is Dolly Parton Day, and yes, there are a couple of ways to celebrate right here in the Treasure Valley.

And, of course, the date is perfect. September 25 (9/25) is a nod to Dolly’s classic “9 to 5.”

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Dolly, Roller Skates and a Whole Lot of Rhinestones

One of the more unique celebrations is happening tonight at Treasure Valley Skate, 4712 W. State Street in Boise.

They’re holding a Dolly Parton Tribute Night from 6 to 10:30 p.m., with skating sessions from 6 to 8:30 and 8:30 to 10:30.

They’re encouraging people to dress like Dolly, with plenty of Dolly music, country flair and, I’m guessing, enough rhinestones to be visible from space.

Admission is $12, with skate rental available for $4.

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Nampa Is Getting In On Dolly Day, Too

If roller skating isn’t quite your speed, Whiskey River in Nampa is also celebrating tonight.

Their Dolly Parton Tribute Night runs from 9 p.m. until midnight, with DJ Xclusive playing Dolly favorites and guests encouraged to break out their best country glam.

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There’s Also a Great Way to Celebrate Dolly by Giving Back

This is the part of Dolly Parton Day I really love. The Dollywood Foundation is also marking September 25 as Give Like Dolly Day, encouraging people to support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and its mission of putting books into the hands of children.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton’s Incredible Gift Has Reached Idaho Kids for Decades

I’ve talked before about Dolly’s Imagination Library and the work being done to get books to Idaho kids. It’s one of those programs that reminds you that Dolly Parton has become so much more than a singer, songwriter, actress and entertainer.

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She’s used that success to do an incredible amount of good.

I’ve also been fortunate enough to meet Dolly once, and that’s probably a story for another day.

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For today, though, Treasure Valley Dolly fans have a pretty good excuse to turn up “Jolene,” throw on something sparkly and celebrate.

After all, we don’t get another 9/25 until next year.