I’ve been involved with the Boise Valley POW/MIA organization for more than 20 years now, and there are certain events that mean a little more to me every time they come around.

Chrome at the Home is definitely one of them.

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This Sunday, September 27, I’ll once again have the honor of serving as MC for the 16th annual Chrome at the Home, benefiting the veterans who live at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise.

Yes, there will be some absolutely beautiful motorcycles. But I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again: the motorcycles aren’t really what this day is about.

It’s about the veterans.

A Sunday With Some Pretty Incredible People

Chrome at the Home runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Idaho State Veterans Home at 320 N. Collins Road. Motorcycle parking for the Show & Shine begins at 9, with opening ceremonies at 11 a.m.

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There’s one important change if you’ve attended before.

Because of construction underway at the Veterans Home, the event is moving to the parking lot directly across the street from the home this year.

Every motorcycle that comes in can be part of the Show & Shine, and there’s no entry fee. But my favorite award has always been the Veterans’ Choice.

Residents of the home get to come outside, check out the motorcycles and vote for their favorite. And let’s face it: People’s Choice is nice, but when you’re at the Veterans Home, Veterans’ Choice is the one you want.

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Where The Money From Chrome at the Home Goes

This is the part of Chrome at the Home that I wish more people knew about.

Money raised Sunday goes toward improving the quality of life for the residents of the Veterans Home. That can mean something as simple as a haircut or something from the canteen, or it can help make possible outings to a baseball game, fishing trip, races and other activities.

Those might sound like little things, but they’re not. I’ve spent enough time around these veterans over the years to see what getting out, visiting with people and simply having somebody sit down and listen to their stories can mean.

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Some residents have family nearby. Others don’t. But every one of them has a story and believe me, some of those stories can get a little colorful. They’ve earned that right.

Eight Idaho Families Are Still Waiting

There’s another reason I’ve supported Boise Valley POW/MIA for more than two decades. Their mission doesn’t end with Sunday’s event.

Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, eight Idaho service members remain unaccounted for from the Vietnam War. They came from Boise, Pocatello, Paul, Grace, Sandpoint, Lewiston and Carey.

Eight men... Eight families that still don’t have all the answers.

That’s why the words “You Are Not Forgotten” still matter.

Jon Cherry, Getty Images Jon Cherry, Getty Images

Sunday is a chance to remember them while also saying thank you to some of the veterans who are still right here with us.

Come Shake An Idaho Veteran’s Hand

Opening ceremonies begin at 11 a.m., followed by a free barbecue. There will also be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle, and the event is open to everyone.

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You don’t have to own a motorcycle and you don't have to be a veteran. Just come and look at some bikes, have some lunch, meet the residents and shake a veteran’s hand.

And maybe, more importantly, sit down for a few minutes and listen.

I’ll see you Sunday.