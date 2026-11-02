Four years of hard work, determination, and a whole lot of heart are about to pay off.

My friend Dana Batts has been working toward this moment for years, and on Wednesday, November 11, The Autism House will officially open Idaho's first autism resource center in Star.

I’ve had Dana on the morning show several times throughout this journey, and I couldn’t be happier for her and the families who will benefit from everything she’s worked so hard to create.

Dana Batts - The Autism House Dana Batts - The Autism House

A Place Where Idaho Families Don’t Have to Feel Alone

Dana and her husband started this journey because of their own experiences raising a daughter on the autism spectrum.

They know firsthand how isolating that experience can sometimes feel, especially when you’re looking for answers or simply someone who understands what your family is going through.

Their goal was to create a place where families could connect, find resources, ask questions, and support one another. Now that dream is becoming a reality.

Dana Batts - The Autism House Dana Batts - The Autism House

What Will The Autism House Offer?

The new resource center will provide a variety of services, including free one-on-one support and social groups for families.

There will also be educational classes covering everything from individualized education plans (IEPs) to estate planning, music therapy, speech and language development, and understanding ADA laws.

One program Dana is particularly excited about is Coffee Connects, where parents can stop by in the morning, enjoy a cup of coffee, and connect with other families. Sometimes just sitting down with someone who understands what you’re going through can make all the difference.

Dana Batts - The Autism House Dana Batts - The Autism House

You’re Invited to the Autism House Grand Opening in Star!

The Autism House will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, November 11, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

You’ll find the new resource center at:

200 N. Seneca Springs Way, Suite 102, Star, Idaho

Everyone is invited to stop by, meet the team, tour the center, and learn more about the programs and resources available.

Dana Batts - The Autism House Dana Batts - The Autism House

Be an Autism House Sponsor!

The Autism House is also looking for businesses and individuals interested in sponsoring the resource center, but sponsorship opportunities close at the end of the day today, Monday, November 2.

Interested? Contact Dana directly at dana.batts@theautismhouse.org or visit theautismhouse.org.

They’re also holding a grand opening fundraising challenge, and the individual or team that raises the most money will receive a $250 SCHEELS gift card!

Dana Batts - The Autism House Dana Batts - The Autism House

You can find information about joining the challenge on The Autism House’s social media pages. The winner will be announced during Wednesday’s grand opening.

I’ve watched Dana pour her heart into this project, and I know how much it means to her.

Congratulations, my friend. I can’t wait to see those doors open!