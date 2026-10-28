Halloween may be wrapping up, but another one of my favorite Treasure Valley traditions is just getting started!

This Sunday, November 1, the 17th Annual Toys for Tots Ride & Poker Run returns to Meridian and Boise, officially kicking off the holiday giving season for Toys for Tots.

Toys for Treasure Valley Toys for Treasure Valley

I had my buddy Dino in the studio this week to talk about this year’s event, and I’m excited to once again serve as master of ceremonies for the opening festivities.

And here’s something I really want everyone to know: You don’t need to ride a motorcycle to participate!

Toys for Treasure Valley Toys for Treasure Valley

Toys for Tots Ride Kicks Off at High Desert Harley-Davidson in Meridian

The festivities begin Sunday morning at High Desert Harley-Davidson in Meridian, with registration opening at 9 a.m.

Opening ceremonies get underway at approximately 11 a.m., followed by the official start of the ride through Boise and Meridian.

Toys for Treasure Valley Toys for Treasure Valley

The United States Marines will be there, including a special appearance by one of their impressive Light Armored Vehicles (LAVs) from Gowen Field. It’s something you don’t get to see up close every day!

Whether you’re riding or not, bring the kids, check out the motorcycles and military vehicles, meet the Marines, and help support an incredible cause.

Chili, a Silent Auction, and Family Fun at Quinn’s in Boise

The ride wraps up at Quinn’s on Vista Avenue in Boise, where the celebration continues with a chili feed, silent auction, and plenty of fun.

Toys for Treasure Valley Toys for Treasure Valley

Quinn’s turns its back parking lot into a gathering place for the event, and the entire family is welcome.

And speaking from experience, Quinn’s makes some darn good chili and I’m a bit of a chili snob, so that’s saying something.

The silent auction and festivities help raise money for Toys for Tots, providing toys and holiday cheer for children throughout the Treasure Valley.

Toys for Treasure Valley Toys for Treasure Valley

Help Kick Off the Treasure Valley’s Toys for Tots Season

Now in its 17th year, this annual event has become a wonderful tradition thanks to the Marines, High Desert Harley-Davidson, Quinn’s, and the many volunteers and community partners who make it possible.

Dino also shared some exciting news: Toys for Tots has a new warehouse location on Fairview Avenue at the old Internet Auto Sales, made possible through a partnership with Kendall.

It’s all part of getting ready for another busy season of helping local children.

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Want to help? Bring a new, unwrapped toy!

Whether you’re riding, checking out the motorcycles, enjoying some chili, or simply dropping off a donation, you’re helping make Christmas a little brighter for Treasure Valley kids.

I’ll see you Sunday morning at High Desert Harley-Davidson!

Toys for Treasure Valley Toys for Treasure Valley

17th Annual Toys for Tots Ride & Poker Run Event Details

When: Sunday, November 1, 2026

Where: High Desert Harley-Davidson, Meridian

Registration: 9 a.m.

Opening Ceremonies: 11 a.m.

Ride: Through Boise and Meridian

After-Party: Quinn’s on Vista Avenue in Boise

Activities: Military vehicles, chili feed, silent auction, and family fun

Donations: New, unwrapped toys encouraged

Come out, have some fun, and help us kick off another wonderful Toys for Tots season in the Treasure Valley!