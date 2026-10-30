With Halloween coming up, I thought this might be a good time to share something a little different.

I’ve always enjoyed exploring old cemeteries. Not because I’m looking for ghosts, but because I find the history fascinating. You can learn quite a bit about a community just by walking around and reading the headstones.

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Most people around the Treasure Valley are probably familiar with the historic cemetery in Idaho City. It’s a great place to visit, but there are plenty of others that don’t get nearly as much attention.

Over the past several months, I’ve visited three that I wanted to share: Sweet-Montour, Ola, and Yellow Pine.

Sweet-Montour Cemetery

Located along the Sweet-Ola Highway in Gem County, this cemetery has been around for more than a century. The current cemetery was established in 1905, when graves were moved from an earlier burial ground closer to Sweet.

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Ola Cemetery

A little farther into the hills of Gem County is Ola, another small Idaho community with plenty of history.

The cemetery sits beside the old Ola Community Church, which was originally built in 1907.

It’s a beautiful, quiet area, and another one of those places where you can spend some time looking at the old markers and wondering what life must have been like for the people who settled there.

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Yellow Pine Cemetery

I visited Yellow Pine earlier this year and absolutely fell in love with the area. The scenery is incredible, and the people I met couldn’t have been nicer.

The cemetery is tucked into the trees outside of town, and something immediately caught my attention. There are several graves marked simply “Unknown.”

One belongs to a 16 year old girl and another, an unknown 8 year old. No name, just their age.

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I asked some of the locals about the unidentified graves, and they told me that during the mining boom, people came into the area from all over. Sometimes someone would die, and nobody knew who they were or where they came from.

According to the people I spoke with, the community still made sure they had a proper burial.

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I don’t know the individual stories behind those graves, but I thought that was pretty remarkable.

And just outside the cemetery gate, there’s even a small pet cemetery, with handmade crosses and little memorials for animals that were obviously loved.

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A Little Idaho History Worth Exploring

I suppose Halloween makes this a good time to share these photos, but there’s really nothing spooky about why I enjoy visiting these places.

I just love Idaho history, especially the history you find in smaller communities that don’t get nearly as much attention.

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If you’ve never been to Sweet, Ola, or Yellow Pine, they’re all worth learning more about.

And if you enjoy exploring Idaho as much as I do, you might find these old cemeteries pretty interesting, too.

I’ve included some of my favorite photos from all three below.