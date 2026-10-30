350 Zombie Babies! Inside Boise’s Creepiest Halloween Backyard

Halloween on the Boise Bench is about to get a whole lot creepier and I’m not talking about your typical ghosts, skeletons, and witches.

I’m talking about 350 zombie baby dolls!

Amy Pence-Brown Amy Pence-Brown

Welcome to Zombie Toyland, one of the strangest, creepiest, and most entertaining Halloween displays you’ll find anywhere in the Treasure Valley.

I stopped by this week while Amy Pence-Brown was getting everything ready for Halloween night, and I can tell you, there’s a LOT going on in this backyard!

It All Started With a Few Old Baby Dolls in a Boise Backyard

Eleven years ago, her two daughters saw something online where someone had turned an old baby doll into a zombie. Naturally, they wanted to try it themselves. Mom said yes, and they started painting and transforming some of their old dolls.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

They made about 10, thought they were pretty cool, and decided to put them outside for trick-or-treaters.

Then came a trip to the thrift store... and another. That first Halloween, they had around 35 zombie babies.

Today? There are approximately 350!

And these aren’t your ordinary baby dolls. Some are missing heads. Others have extra body parts. Some are just heads attached to legs. You get the idea.

READ MORE: Boise Halloween Events & Things to Do

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

Wait Until You See the Baby Barbecue!

One of my favorite things about Zombie Toyland is how they’ve turned ordinary household junk into some pretty hilarious Halloween displays.

An old mini-fridge that quit working years ago is now filled with baby bottles of fake blood.

There’s a creepy pet cemetery, a rotating barbecue complete with a doll roasting over fake flames, and even a miniature haunted house featuring Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

And making a guest appearance this year? A Dolly Parton shrine!

Almost everything is made from old toys, thrift-store finds, discarded household items, or donations. People from all over the country have even started sending dolls to add to the collection.

As she told me, they jokingly call themselves “the thrift store version of Harrison Boulevard.”

READ MORE: Idaho Bigfoot Hunt Offers $2,000 in Prizes This Halloween

Amy Pence-Brown Amy Pence-Brown

Keeping Halloween in this Vista Neighborhood

There’s actually a pretty sweet reason behind all those creepy babies. When her children were little, she noticed families leaving their Vista neighborhood to go trick-or-treating in other parts of Boise.

She wanted to give them a reason to stay.

Eleven years later, Zombie Toyland has become a neighborhood tradition, with approximately 500 visitors coming through each Halloween.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

Neighbors have joined in the decorating, families return year after year, and kids who have grown up visiting Zombie Toyland now consider it part of their Halloween and she has no plans to stop anytime soon.

“I feel like I can’t let down the neighborhood,” she told me.

READ MORE: Boise Trick-or-Treat Times 2026: When Should Kids Start?

Want to Visit Boise's Zombie Toyland?

You’ll find Zombie Toyland at 2029 S. Columbus Street in Boise’s Vista neighborhood, on the Bench.

It’s open Halloween night, Saturday, October 31, from 6 to 9 p.m. and yes, it’s happening rain or shine!

With rain in the forecast, I asked whether she was worried about all those dolls getting wet. Her attitude? "Some might get ruined, others might just get creepier."

Personally, I think a little rain could make 350 zombie babies even more terrifying!