If you’ve been looking forward to having a Costco in Eagle, there’s some disappointing news. The wholesale retailer has officially withdrawn its application for a new warehouse near Highway 55 and Hill Road.

After months of uncertainty surrounding the proposed location, the City of Eagle confirmed Monday that Costco will not be moving forward with the project.

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What Happened to the Eagle Costco?

The proposed Costco would have been built on approximately 27 acres near Highway 55 and Hill Road.

Plans included a warehouse of more than 160,000 square feet, a gas station, and hundreds of parking spaces.

READ MORE: An Idaho Costco Just Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.

However, the project had been on hold for months as Costco worked through the development process, including transportation requirements and potential road improvements.

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According to city officials, Costco notified Eagle on October 16 that it was withdrawing its application.

The proposed location had generated mixed reactions. Some residents welcomed the convenience of a Costco closer to home, while others expressed concerns about increased traffic in the area.

I Was Hoping for a Little Less Meridian Costco Chaos

I’ll admit, I was looking forward to the Eagle Costco, and maybe for a slightly selfish reason.

I typically shop at the Costco near Ten Mile and Chinden in Meridian, and if you’ve ever been there on a busy weekend, you know exactly what I’m talking about!

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With the Treasure Valley continuing to grow, I was hoping another location in Eagle might take a little pressure off the Meridian store. Especially with the holiday shopping season just around the corner.

I’m sure I’m not the only one who was hoping for a little breathing room in those crowded aisles and parking lots!

There’s Still Some Good News for Costco Shoppers

While the Eagle location isn’t happening, another Treasure Valley Costco is almost ready to open.

READ MORE: Meridian's Getting A New Costco; Here's The Opening Date

The new warehouse on South Meridian Road, near Kuna, is scheduled to open Thursday, November 5.

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I’m definitely excited about that one, too! And who knows? Maybe having another Costco serving the southern part of the Treasure Valley will help spread out some of those shoppers.

As for Eagle, Costco hasn’t announced whether it will pursue another location in the area.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

What do you think? Were you hoping the Eagle Costco would help ease the crowds at other Treasure Valley locations, or are you glad the project isn’t moving forward?