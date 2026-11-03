For years, Boise has been making national headlines as one of the best places to live in America. So you might assume Idaho’s capital would automatically be the best place to live in the Gem State, right?

Well... Not necessarily.

Recent rankings suggest that some of Boise’s neighboring communities might actually have an edge when it comes to overall quality of life and as someone who’s called Meridian home for nearly 25 years, I can certainly understand why.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

When I moved to Meridian in 2002, the population was only around 40,000. Today, it’s approaching 143,000! Now with that growth have come some wonderful things, along with a few growing pains. More restaurants, shopping, parks, and opportunities are great. More traffic, construction, and increasingly expensive housing? Maybe not so much.

READ MORE: The Autism House Opens New Resource Center in Star, Idaho

What Are the Best Places to Live in Idaho?

To find out, we compared several recent rankings, including those from Travel + Leisure, Niche, HomeSnacks, Redfin, and iBuyer, along with Census data and other quality-of-life indicators.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media

We looked for communities that consistently performed well in areas such as employment opportunities, housing, schools, safety, amenities, and overall lifestyle.

And while different sources have different opinions about what makes a community great, several Idaho cities kept appearing near the top.

Boise Isn’t the Number One Place to Live in Idaho?

Boise has earned national recognition for its outdoor recreation, employment opportunities, and quality of life. In fact, both Redfin’s 2025 Idaho rankings and iBuyer’s 2026 recommendations put Boise at number one.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

But HomeSnacks ranked Meridian first in Idaho for 2026, followed by Eagle.

That doesn’t mean Boise has lost its appeal. It simply means that some surrounding communities are performing exceptionally well, too.

READ MORE: Treasure Valley Businesses That Closed in 2026

Don’t Overlook Idaho’s Smaller Communities

Of course, bigger doesn’t always mean better. Some of Idaho’s most appealing places to live are smaller communities where life moves at a different pace.

Kuna, Star, Kimberly, Hailey, and Emmett all deserve recognition for their own reasons, whether that’s small-town character, outdoor recreation, or an alternative to life in Idaho’s larger cities.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

One of the best things about living in Idaho is that there’s no single definition of the perfect hometown.

So, after comparing the rankings and available data, which five Idaho communities made our list?

Let’s count them down!