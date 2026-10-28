Halloween parties, haunted houses, trick-or-treating, Boise State football, and a special Toys for Tots tradition are all happening this weekend.

If you don’t have plans for this weekend, that probably won’t last long!

Halloween falls on a Saturday this year, and the Treasure Valley is going all out. From thousands of trick-or-treaters descending on Boise’s Harrison Boulevard to haunted prisons, creepy attractions, family-friendly celebrations, and even a little Boise State football, there’s something happening just about everywhere.

Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise Cory Mikhals- Townsquare Media Boise

And once Halloween wraps up, we’re wasting no time getting into the holiday spirit with one of my favorite annual events, the Toys for Tots Ride and Poker Run on Sunday.

Here’s your Plan Ahead weekend sneak peek for October 28 through November 1.

HALLOWEEN WEEKEND IS GOING TO BE HUGE! Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

Don’t Forget to Fall Back Treasure Valley!

Halloween weekend comes with a bonus this year! Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning, November 1, at 2 a.m., when clocks roll back one hour.

That means an extra hour of sleep after all those Halloween festivities!

Toys for Treasure Valley Toys for Treasure Valley

Between the costumes, candy, football, haunted attractions, and Toys for Tots, this might be one of the busiest weekends of the year in the Treasure Valley.

Whatever you decide to do, have fun, be safe, and enjoy everything our community has to offer.