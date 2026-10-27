It’s Taco Tuesday, and our Tacoberfest adventure continues! This week, Sara and I visited two more Meridian taco trucks, and while both serve tacos, they couldn’t be more different.

One came highly recommended and absolutely lived up to the hype. The other offered a completely different take on tacos, making it a little harder to compare with our previous stops.

READ MORE: Trying Local Tacos Across the Treasure Valley

La Cruz Taco Truck on Ten Mile Road in Meridian

We’ve had several people tell us we needed to try La Cruz, a newer taco truck located at 600 N. Ten Mile Road in Meridian.

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We stopped by on Friday afternoon, and there was a steady stream of customers picking up tacos on their way home from work. After trying them ourselves, I can understand why.

As usual, I ordered carne asada and carnitas, while Sara stuck with her favorite, carne asada.

The carne asada was excellent, with great flavor and nicely prepared meat. The carnitas were tender and flavorful, although a little more shredded than I personally prefer. Still, absolutely no complaints about the taste.

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The tortillas were another highlight. Fresh, flavorful, and not overly greasy or oily.

And at just $2.50 for a street taco, La Cruz offers some pretty good value, too.

READ MORE: Tacoberfest Finds Great Tacos in Ontario, Oregon and Nampa, Idaho

Overall, this was a very solid Tacoberfest stop and another great example of why it’s worth listening when Treasure Valley taco lovers recommend their favorites.

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Big Beantz Taco Co. Offers Something Different in Old Town Meridian

Our other stop took us to Big Beantz Taco Co., located on the patio at Loose Screw Beer Co. in Old Town Meridian.

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This one was a little different. Throughout Tacoberfest, we’ve tried to keep our orders consistent, comparing traditional carne asada and carnitas street tacos.

But Big Beantz doesn’t really follow that playbook. Instead, they’ve created their own menu featuring specialty tacos, creative combinations, and a variety of sauces and toppings. There’s nothing wrong with that! It’s just a different approach.

READ MORE: Tacoberfest 2026: Four Great Taco Stops in Caldwell and Kuna

I ordered the steak tacos, which were the closest thing to our usual carne asada order.

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My impression? They were okay... not bad, but not particularly memorable, either. Sara wasn’t a fan of hers. That said, I can certainly understand the appeal of the location. The patio at Loose Screw is a great place to relax with friends, enjoy a beverage, and grab something to eat.

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If you’re looking for creative tacos with a different spin, Big Beantz might be right up your alley, but if you’re searching for traditional carne asada, carnitas, or lengua street tacos, this probably isn’t the place you’re looking for.

Two Meridian Taco Trucks, Two Different Experiences

That’s part of what makes Tacoberfest interesting. We’re discovering that even when two places serve tacos, they aren’t necessarily offering the same experience.

La Cruz delivered exactly the kind of traditional street tacos we’ve been searching for, while Big Beantz offered something outside our usual comparison and that’s okay!

READ MORE: 2 Treasure Valley Taco Favorites You Need to Try

Our search for the Treasure Valley’s best tacos continues, and we’re still saving our final favorites for the big Tacoberfest wrap-up.

And keep those recommendations coming. There’s always room for another taco!