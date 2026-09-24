There are certain places around the Treasure Valley that you probably wouldn’t find unless somebody told you about them.

Primitive Grounds in Meridian is absolutely one of those places. Sara and I had driven past it several times and kept saying, “We have GOT to stop there.”

Primitive Grounds sits at 914 E. 2nd Street in Meridian’s Old Town District. What makes it so cool is that you’re driving through this older residential neighborhood and suddenly there’s this bright, cozy little beacon on the corner.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

It’s not your typical coffee shop. It’s a coffee trailer with this really cool outdoor setup that just feels completely unexpected for where it is.

We finally stopped, and I’m glad we did. Sara tried the pistachio latte, and I went straight for one of the fall specials, the Apple Buckle, made with house-made apple syrup and espresso.

Oh man. It was SO good.

READ MORE: 7 Unique Coffee Shops in Boise and Southwest Idaho

Their fall menu is pretty creative, too. There’s Figshade with matcha and black fig; Favorite Flannel with chai, toffee and espresso; Velvet Orchard with cherry, orange and cardamom; plus returning seasonal drinks including Harvest Moon, Night Bramble and Hazelwood Fog.

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I also love how much attention they put into the ingredients. Primitive Grounds focuses heavily on organic and thoughtfully sourced products, and even uses local Reed’s Dairy milk. They’ve also got pastries, snacks and other food options if you’re looking for something to go with your coffee.

But maybe my favorite part was simply the people. The owner, Rose, was incredibly sweet and welcoming, and the whole place had that genuinely local feeling that Sara and I love finding.

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Primitive Grounds is currently open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you’ve driven by and wondered what that cool little glowing coffee spot in the middle of the neighborhood is, stop.

We finally did and now I’m wondering why it took us so long.