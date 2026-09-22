If you’re one of those people who refuses to acknowledge fall until the temperature actually drops below 80 degrees, I understand. But ready or not, fall has officially arrived in the Treasure Valley.

The pumpkins are out, the corn mazes are open and, if you prefer your fall activities with someone jumping out of the darkness and scaring the daylights out of you, the haunted houses are starting to come alive too.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

The great thing about living here is that there really is something for everybody. You can take the little ones out for a pumpkin and a hayride in the afternoon, or wait until dark and see just how brave you really are.

READ MORE: Haunted World Idaho 2026: What’s New, Dates and Hours

So, I did some digging and put together our 2026 Treasure Valley Fall Fun Guide.

2026 Treasure Valley Fall & Halloween Fun Guide Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

Then, if you’re looking for another serious scare, Requiem Haunted House in downtown Caldwell opens October 2.

Google Street View Google Street View

Requiem is located at 810 Main Street and takes you through three floors of an old downtown building. The attraction says the experience takes roughly 30–45 minutes and specifically warns that it isn’t recommended for young children or people who don’t do well with darkness and intense scares.

READ MORE: Idaho’s Largest Straw Maze Is at This Nampa Pumpkin Patch

And beginning October 8, the Spooky Light Show returns to the Roaring Springs parking lot in Meridian with a drive-through Halloween light show. A great option for families who want some Halloween fun without anybody chasing them with a chainsaw.

Spooky Lights Show via Roaring Springs Spooky Lights Show via Roaring Springs

Save This List For Fall Fun in the Treasure Valley

Save this guide, because between now and Halloween we’re going to keep adding to it as more haunted houses, pumpkin patches and special Halloween events open around the Treasure Valley.

Personally, I love this time of year. Give me the cooler nights, pumpkins, corn mazes and all of the Halloween decorations.

The haunted houses? Yeah, I love those too.

Although I reserve the right to scream like a six-year-old if somebody jumps out of a cornfield behind me.