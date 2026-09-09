One of Boise’s biggest September traditions is back this weekend and if you’ve never been to Art in the Park, this might be the year to finally check it out.

The Boise Art Museum’s annual event takes over Julia Davis Park this Friday, September 11 through Sunday, September 13, bringing hundreds of artists, food, live entertainment and family activities into the heart of downtown Boise and admission is free.

Photo by Hakan Nural on Unsplash Photo by Hakan Nural on Unsplash

Art in the Park 2026 Hours

Friday and Saturday will be 10a-8p and Sunday is 10a-5p.

Organizers say approximately 240 artists will be participating this year, with everything from paintings and photography to jewelry, ceramics, woodworking and other handmade pieces.

So even if you’re not necessarily heading down there to buy art, there’s a LOT to wander around and look at.

Photo by Debby Hudson on Unsplash person in white dress shirt painting on white paper

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There’s also live entertainment throughout the weekend at the Gene Harris Bandshell.

Friday evening’s lineup includes Red Light Challenge from 5–6 p.m. and Bill Coffey from 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s music begins at 3 p.m., with Various Lazy, Minor Paradox and the Niccole Blaze Band scheduled throughout the afternoon and evening.

Families can also check out the Children’s Art Tent from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Marco, TSM Boise Fountain at thr Rose Garden at Julia Davis Park

Downtown Boise is Going to be BUSY Saturday

Art in the Park overlaps with the World Village Festival at JUMP and Boise State’s home game against Memphis Saturday afternoon.

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So if Art in the Park is on your weekend list, give yourself a little extra time to get downtown and find parking. Otherwise, grab some comfortable shoes and go wander.

Art in the Park has been a Boise September tradition for decades, and this weekend Julia Davis Park turns into one giant outdoor art gallery again.