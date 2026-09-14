In less than two weeks, thousands of people will take over the streets of Boise for one of the biggest events of the fall.

St. Luke’s FitOne is Saturday, September 26

If you’ve been thinking about doing it this year, there’s still time. There’s a 5K, 10K and half marathon, although the half marathon has already filled up and now has a waiting list.

But something else FitOne needs right now is volunteers and a LOT of them.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media

You Don’t Have to Run to Be Part of FitOne in Boise

I think sometimes we hear about an event like FitOne and assume there are two choices. You either run it or you stand on the sidelines and watch.

There’s actually a third option, you can help make the whole thing happen.

FitOne needs a huge volunteer crew during race week and on race day, and there are jobs for just about everybody.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media

Volunteers help with everything from setting up the event and working water stations to keeping runners safe along the course, helping at the start and finish lines and cheering people across that finish line.

And right now, there are still plenty of spots that need to be filled.

Some of the biggest needs are for course marshals, with some sections still needing nearly 20 volunteers or more. There are also openings at water stations, the start and finish lines, the finish festival and other areas.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media

You don’t have to be a runner or even be particularly athletic. You just have to be willing to give up a few hours of your Saturday morning.

FitOne Is About More Than Running

That’s really what I’ve always liked about FitOne. Yes, there are serious runners out there trying to set a personal record, but you’ll also see people running their first 5K, families doing it together, people walking and thousands of people simply getting outside and moving.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media

But, there’s a bigger purpose behind it. FitOne supports efforts to encourage active living and healthier habits for children and families in our communities.

So even if running 3.1 miles to 13.1 miles, doesn’t sound like your idea of a fun Saturday morning, you can still be part of it.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media

Hand somebody a cup of water, point runners in the right direction, help at the finish line or just be the person cheering when somebody finishes something they weren’t sure they could do.

St. Luke’s FitOne is Saturday, September 26, in Boise.

There’s still time to sign up for the 5K or 10K and if you’d rather help make the day happen?

They could definitely use you.