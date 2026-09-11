I Thought This Idaho Farm Was Just a Pumpkin Patch… I Was Wrong.

I thought I knew what I was going to find at Shindig Farms. Pumpkins, maybe a corn maze and a few hay bales strategically placed for those obligatory fall family pictures. You know... pumpkin patch stuff. Well, I was wrong.

Shindig Farms opens its 2026 season Saturday, September 12, and I recently stopped by while they were getting everything ready. Turns out, they’ve built an entire fall playground on an Idaho farm.

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The Pumpkins Are Just the Beginning at Shindig Farms

There are definitely pumpkins. Shindig Farms grows more than 15 varieties, and you can take a wagon ride out to the patch to pick your own. Pumpkins are purchased separately from admission, but you're not gonna find a better price or a better pumpkin at the grocery store.

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Then I saw the straw maze and this thing is HUGE. Shindig Farms calls it Idaho’s largest straw maze, with walls reaching eight feet tall. They recommend allowing about 30 to 45 minutes to find your way through.

Looking at it from the outside? I believe them.

READ MORE: Haunted World Idaho 2026: What’s New, Dates and Hours

There’s a LOT More Hiding Out Here at Shindig Farms

The straw maze is just one piece of it. General admission also includes a 100-foot zip line, giant slides, jump pads, a corn pit, wagon ride, mini maze and several other activities. They even have a corn cannon. Corn, plus artillery? I'm on board!

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The corn cannon and some other attractions require additional tickets, but there are also vintage vehicles, tractors, pumpkin displays and photo spots scattered around the farm.

Oh, and did I mention the goats? When I pulled up to Shindig Farms I watched one casually walk along the top of a straw bale with the Idaho farmland and mountains behind him like he owned the place.

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Shindig Farms Opens September 12

Shindig Farms’ 2026 season runs September 12 through October 31.

They’re closed Sundays. During September, hours are 4–9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m.–9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Then October brings another reason to come back. Beginning October 2, the giant straw maze becomes a haunted maze on Friday and Saturday nights, complete with live actors, fog, lighting effects and scare zones.

So, yes... Shindig Farms is a pumpkin patch, but calling it just a pumpkin patch doesn’t really do the place justice.

READ MORE: Roaring Springs Has Two Weekends Left in 2026

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Between Idaho’s largest straw maze, slides, zip line, animals, corn cannons and pumpkin picking, there’s enough here to spend a pretty good chunk of your fall day.

And after walking around the place, I can tell you one thing, I’m going to need to come back when that maze is haunted.