I hate to be the person who says this in early August, but summer vacation is almost over. Actually, for some Treasure Valley families, it is REALLY almost over.

Photo by Taylor Flowe on Unsplash boy in black hoodie sitting on chair

The first local school district begins classes on Monday, August 10. Boise and West Ada students return just two days later.

That means the relaxed summer routine of staying up late, sleeping in and trying to remember what day of the week it is is about to be replaced by alarm clocks, packed lunches and a frantic search for the other shoe.

Here Are The Confirmed First Days of School For Several of The Treasure Valley’s Largest Districts 2026 Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

Treasure Valley Back-to-School Traffic Is Starting Monday

Even if your children do not go back for another week, your commute may change Monday morning when Nampa students return.

Photo by Megan Lee on Unsplash yellow and red bus in a city

Traffic will increase again Wednesday when Boise and West Ada begin classes, followed by Kuna on Thursday. Then Caldwell and Vallivue will add another wave of school traffic the following Wednesday.

Drivers should watch for school buses making frequent stops, children crossing streets and school-zone speed limits that may not have been part of the daily routine during summer.

And remember that the first week is confusing for almost everyone.

Photo by Anna Khromova on Unsplash Three children wearing helmets on a tricycle and riding tricycle.

Parents are figuring out drop-off lanes. Students are learning bus stops. Teen drivers are navigating a new school commute.

Leave a little earlier, slow down and give everyone some patience.

Photo by ‪Salah Darwish on Unsplash A group of children sitting at desks in a classroom

Summer may not officially end until September, but around the Treasure Valley, the alarm clocks are already being set.