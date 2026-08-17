Just when you thought Wahooz couldn’t possibly squeeze another attraction into the place, they’re apparently going to need a bigger building.

A MUCH bigger building.

Wahooz Family Fun Zone in Meridian has officially started construction on what they’re calling Nitroz High Speed Racing, a massive new indoor, multi-level karting experience scheduled to open in the fall of 2027.

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And when I say massive, I’m not exaggerating.

The new building will be 52,000 square feet and will almost double the size of the current Wahooz entertainment facility.

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This Isn’t Your Typical Go-Kart Track

If your idea of go-karting is putting the pedal down on a little outdoor track and hoping you can finally get around the little kid who has been blocking you for the last four laps, Nitroz is going to be a very different experience.

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Wahooz' Chief Marketing Officer, Tiffany Watts, told me "The new facility will feature two high-performance indoor tracks with elevation changes, dramatic LED lighting and a fleet of 72 electric karts."

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Here’s where it gets really interesting. The two tracks will be able to operate independently, or they can be combined into one giant “SuperTrack” designed for more speed and flow.

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There will also be a third junior track specifically for younger drivers, giving kids a safer introduction to kart racing without throwing them onto the same course as Dad, who suddenly thinks he’s qualifying for the Indy 500.

“Performance-style kart racing has been growing globally. Now, Wahooz is bringing that elevated experience to Idaho,” Wahooz CEO Pat Morandi said in announcing the expansion. “Nitroz will give families, thrill-seekers, and serious drivers their own tailored racing experience.”

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It’s Wahooz’s Biggest Expansion Yet

If you’ve been to Wahooz recently, you may have already noticed some changes.

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The Slick Track and batting cages have been demolished to make room for the new building. Part of the parking lot will be lost as well, but the outdoor Road Track isn’t going anywhere and will remain part of Wahooz.

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Once Nitroz is finished, the total Wahooz entertainment complex will grow to an incredible 134,635 square feet.

Wahooz already has 13 indoor and outdoor attractions, Pinz Bowling and the Galaxy Event Center, and of course it’s connected to Roaring Springs Waterpark next door.

But they’re not using all 52,000 new square feet just for racing.

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They’re Adding New Event Space at Wahooz, Too

The project will also include the new Lightspeed Meeting Rooms, designed for everything from corporate events to birthday parties.

There will be 3,800 square feet of event space that can be divided into two separate meeting rooms, with room for up to 150 guests total.

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The rooms will include built-in audio and video equipment, upscale finishes and a new catering kitchen, with Wahooz saying the experience will be similar in quality to what it currently offers at the Galaxy Event Center.

“The Lightspeed Meeting Rooms take group events to the next level, pairing sleek design, a gourmet menu, and the thrill of Nitroz just steps away,” Marketing Director Tiffany Watts said.

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Now We Wait Until 2027

This one isn’t opening next month, we’ve got a little waiting to do. Construction is underway now, with Nitroz High Speed Racing expected to open in the fall of 2027.

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And selfishly, I love the indoor part. Go-kart racing with air conditioning in August and without freezing your fingers off in January? I’m in.

Now I just need to know how fast those 72 electric karts are going to go. Because if you’re going to call the place Nitroz High Speed Racing, you’ve definitely got my attention.