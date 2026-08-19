When my three daughters were young, choosing a school wasn’t nearly as easy as pulling up a website and comparing schools.

Basically, we were kind of flying blind. A lot of our decisions came down to the practical stuff that parents still have to think about today.

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash woman standing in front of children

Was the school close enough to work that my wife or I could get there when we needed to? Was it convenient for getting the girls to practices and everything else we had going on after school? Was it near their daycare or babysitter? Did the school offer an after-school program that worked with our schedules?

Those were the things we could figure out.

Photo by Andrew Ebrahim on Unsplash boy's writing on book

When it came to the teachers, administration and what the school was actually going to be like for our daughters once we dropped them off?

We did our best, talked to other parents when we could and hoped we’d made a good choice.

That’s why I would’ve loved to have something like Niche.com back then.

Photo by CDC on Unsplash boy in red crew neck t-shirt sitting beside boy in blue crew neck t-shirt

Obviously, a ranking on a website shouldn’t be the only reason you choose a school for your child. Every kid is different, every family is different and the school ranked #1 on a list may not be the best fit for your family.

But having test scores, student-teacher ratios, reviews and other information all in one place? At least it gives parents somewhere to start.

Niche recently released its 2026 Best Public Elementary Schools in Idaho, ranking schools using data from the U.S. Department of Education along with reviews from students and parents.

And there are some familiar Treasure Valley schools pretty high on the list.

What Are the Top 20 Public Elementary Schools in Idaho? Before we get to the list, there’s an important distinction. These aren’t simply schools with the highest test scores.

Niche says its rankings use data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and parents.

Factors include state test scores, student-teacher ratios, student diversity, teacher quality, grade-school ratings and the overall quality of the school district.

Also, some of the schools on this list aren’t traditional K-5 elementary schools. Charter and combined schools that serve elementary-age students can qualify, which is why you’ll see K-8 and even K-12 schools included.

Every school in Idaho’s Top 20 received an A overall grade from Niche. Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

The Best Public Elementary School in the Treasure Valley?

Legacy Charter School in Nampa ranks #2 statewide, making it the highest-ranked Treasure Valley school on the list.

But, it's not the Treasure Valley’s only appearance. Nine schools from the Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Eagle area made Idaho’s Top 20.

Photo by CDC on Unsplash A group of children sitting on a classroom floor listening to a story

Looking through that list, I keep thinking about how much more information parents have at their fingertips today than we did when my girls were this age.

Does being ranked in the Top 20 automatically mean one of these schools is the perfect place for your child?

Of course not. There are still all those real life things to consider... where you work, transportation, after school care, activities and, most importantly, what kind of environment your child needs to succeed.

But I would’ve appreciated having one more piece of information to help us make the decision, and that’s really how I’d use a list like this.

Not as the final answer, but a pretty helpful place to start.