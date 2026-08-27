Summer around the Treasure Valley always disappears way too fast.

One minute, we’re talking about everything we’re going to do when the weather finally warms up. Then suddenly the Western Idaho Fair is here, school has started, BSU is getting ready to hit the Blue and somebody is putting pumpkin spice in everything.

Tyler McFarland, Getty Images Tyler McFarland, Getty Images

And apparently, while we were busy camping, floating the Boise River, going to concerts, complaining about the heat and trying to squeeze every last thing we could out of summer, a whole bunch of new places to eat opened around the Treasure Valley.

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Earlier this year, we heard about plenty of restaurants that were planning to open. Some did and some are still coming. Plus, there were a few places that seemed to pop up without me noticing.

Google Street View Google Street View

So I went back and looked specifically at places that actually opened their doors between June 1 and the end of August 2026.

There are new locally owned concepts, businesses that graduated from food trucks into permanent restaurants, familiar names expanding into new Treasure Valley cities and a couple of chains making their first appearance in Idaho.

12 New Treasure Valley Restaurants That Opened in Summer 2026 The Treasure Valley added plenty of new places to eat this summer. From locally owned concepts to restaurants making their Idaho debut, here are 12 spots that actually opened their doors. Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

What surprised me most while putting this together wasn’t really the number, but the variety.

In the space of roughly three months, we got a giant Idaho potato restaurant, Norwegian flatbread, Detroit-style pizza, Japanese matcha desserts, a new sports bar along the Greenbelt, a locally owned ice cream expansion, another coffee concept and several restaurants making their first-ever appearance in Idaho.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

And that’s without counting every chain expansion or every place that announced an opening but hasn’t actually made it across the finish line yet. There are still several of those.

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So this list will probably look different again before Christmas.

For now, though, I’ve got a bigger problem: Which one am I supposed to try next?