Well, we tried again.

I was out at Ann Morrison Park early Thursday morning, hoping I might actually get the chance to go up in one of the balloons for the first scheduled launch of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic.

I definitely wasn’t alone. Families were spread out across the grass. Kids were bundled up on blankets. Coffee was being served. People were waiting with cameras and phones ready for that moment when dozens of balloons would finally begin filling the park.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

Unfortunately, it’s not happening. Organizers officially canceled Thursday morning’s flight because conditions weren’t safe for the balloons to launch.

That makes two mornings and two weather cancellations for this year’s Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic after Wednesday’s Kid’s Day tethered rides were also canceled.

Read More: Kids Make the Most of Rain at Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic

There Is Still Something to See Thursday Morning at the Balloon Classic

If you’re already at Ann Morrison Park, don’t immediately pack everything up.

Organizers are planning a candlestick burn, where pilots fire the burners from the balloon baskets without actually attaching and inflating the balloons. You’ll still get those giant flames shooting into the air and hear the roar of the burners up close.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media

It’s pretty cool, just not quite the same as watching dozens of balloons float over Boise.

So now we try again Friday morning. The Balloon Classic has another launch scheduled Friday, followed by the Nite Glow Spectacular Friday night.

Michelle Heart Michelle Heart

Saturday’s Family Morning Launch and Sunday’s Great Launch are still ahead, too and as we’ve been reminded twice already this week, every single one of them is weather-dependent.

For now, we cross our fingers. Come on, Mother Nature. Give us one.