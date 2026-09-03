Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Cancels Thursday Morning Launch
Well, we tried again.
I was out at Ann Morrison Park early Thursday morning, hoping I might actually get the chance to go up in one of the balloons for the first scheduled launch of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic.
I definitely wasn’t alone. Families were spread out across the grass. Kids were bundled up on blankets. Coffee was being served. People were waiting with cameras and phones ready for that moment when dozens of balloons would finally begin filling the park.
Unfortunately, it’s not happening. Organizers officially canceled Thursday morning’s flight because conditions weren’t safe for the balloons to launch.
That makes two mornings and two weather cancellations for this year’s Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic after Wednesday’s Kid’s Day tethered rides were also canceled.
Read More: Kids Make the Most of Rain at Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic
There Is Still Something to See Thursday Morning at the Balloon Classic
If you’re already at Ann Morrison Park, don’t immediately pack everything up.
Organizers are planning a candlestick burn, where pilots fire the burners from the balloon baskets without actually attaching and inflating the balloons. You’ll still get those giant flames shooting into the air and hear the roar of the burners up close.
It’s pretty cool, just not quite the same as watching dozens of balloons float over Boise.
So now we try again Friday morning. The Balloon Classic has another launch scheduled Friday, followed by the Nite Glow Spectacular Friday night.
Saturday’s Family Morning Launch and Sunday’s Great Launch are still ahead, too and as we’ve been reminded twice already this week, every single one of them is weather-dependent.
For now, we cross our fingers. Come on, Mother Nature. Give us one.
Day Two, Cancellation Two at the Boise Balloon Classic
Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals