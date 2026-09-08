I love a great local coffee shop, but you know what’s even better?

A local coffee shop where you can knock something else off your list while you’re getting caffeinated. My wife Sara and I have discovered quite a few of these places around our part of Idaho.

We’ve found coffee shops where you can shop for comic books, records, plants, locally made gifts and even get your bicycle repaired.

There’s one where you can tan, another has motorcycles being worked on in the back and one of our favorites has bailed us out more than once when we’ve forgotten something while camping.

So forget the ordinary coffee drive-thru for a minute.

Here Are 7 Idaho Coffee Shops Where Coffee Is Only Part Of The Reason To Go Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

Coffee and Something Else Is the Whole Point

So I guess I can't simply go get coffee any more without coming home with records, Bigfoot socks, plants, nerd collectibles, local art and information about getting a bicycle repaired.

Really, I’m okay with that.

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These places are a reminder of what I love about local businesses. Somebody had an idea that probably sounded a little strange at first.

Coffee and tanning? Sure. Coffee and bike repair? Why not? Coffee and comic books? Take my money.

But those weird combinations are exactly what make these places memorable.

Where Else Can You Get Your Caffeine and More in the Treasure Valley

I am sure there are more coffee shop combinations around our part of Idaho that Sara and I haven’t discovered yet and I want to find them.

So now I want to hear from you. What’s the Idaho coffee shop where coffee is only HALF the reason you go?

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