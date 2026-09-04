If you’re looking for something to do around the Treasure Valley this Labor Day weekend, you picked a pretty good weekend to get out of the house.

We’ve got hot air balloons, a Nite Glow, rodeo, barbecue, comic books, birds of prey and even Robin Hood.

And obviously, we have to start with one of Boise’s biggest traditions.

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Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic

When: Friday, September 4 through Sunday, September 6

Where: Ann Morrison Park, 1000 S. Americana Blvd., Boise

It hasn’t exactly been the start we hoped for. Weather canceled both Wednesday’s Kid’s Day activities and Thursday morning’s first scheduled flight at the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic.

READ MORE: Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Thursday Launch Canceled

But there are still three big days left, and hopefully Mother Nature finally decides to cooperate.

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This morning (Friday) begins with a special tribute to Balloon Classic founder Scott Spencer before the scheduled morning flight.

Then everybody comes back tonight for one of my favorite nights of the entire year. The Nite Glow Spectacular takes over Ann Morrison Park this evening.

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The Inflatable Fun Zone opens at 4 p.m., with food trucks, vendors, music and Nite Glow activities beginning at 5 p.m. Advance Inflatable Fun Zone wristbands are $20 and provide access from 4 to 8:45 p.m.

IMPORTANT: Bring Cash Friday Night to the Spirit of Boise

This is one thing you’ll definitely want to know before heading to the park. Bring cash with you. There will not be ATMs available at the Balloon Classic this year and with thousands of people packed into Ann Morrison Park, cellular service can get overwhelmed. That means relying on Venmo, Cash App or other phone-based payment options could be dicey.

If you’re planning on grabbing something from the food trucks, visiting vendors or paying for activities, I’d stop at an ATM before you head downtown and have some cash in your pocket.

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There’s another major change this year, too. There is NO parking inside Ann Morrison Park Friday, and Crescent Rim will not be available for Nite Glow parking this year.

Ann Morrison Park will be closed to vehicle traffic from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Organizers recommend using rideshare, parking outside the event and walking in, or biking to the park.

READ MORE: Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic 2026: Everything You Need to Know

Saturday brings the Family Morning Launch, with pilots setting up beginning at 5:30 a.m., inflation beginning around 6 a.m., with the scheduled flight at 7:20 a.m.

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Then set the alarm for early Sunday. The final day is the Great Launch and scheduled 7:20 a.m.

As we’ve already learned twice this week, every balloon launch is weather-dependent.

Fingers crossed.

Kuna Stampede Rodeo

When: Friday and Saturday, September 4–5

Where: Crooked 8 Event Center, 1882 E. King Road, Kuna

Gates: 5 p.m.

Rodeo: 7 p.m.

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If your Labor Day weekend needs a little more cowboy in it, the Kuna Stampede is already underway. For the first time, the rodeo expanded to three nights this year.

Tonight (Friday) is Patriot Night, honoring military members and first responders while raising money for the L Company 75th Ranger Foundation.

Saturday wraps things up with Home Town Night, benefiting District 2 High School Rodeo.

You’ll also find mutton bustin’, food, vendors and different seating options ranging from traditional bleachers to arena side and VIP areas.

Tickets are sold by individual night, and organizers recommend buying in advance because each seating section has limited capacity.

READ MORE: Haunted World Idaho 2026: What’s New, Dates and Hours

Idaho Meat & Tater BBQ Fest and Car Show

When: Saturday, September 5, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Where: Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian

Photo by Emerson Vieira on Unsplash meat on grill

Okay, the name alone sounds like Labor Day weekend in Idaho.

The Meat & Tater BBQ Fest returns to Kleiner Park Saturday with a barbecue competition, car show, Kid’s Zone, beer garden, local food and live music.

If you want to make a full morning of it, the Meridian Lions kick things off with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m.

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The main event opens at 10, with live music from the Andrew Douglass Band at 10 a.m., followed by Connor Line at 11:30 and the Jay William Miller Band at 1:15 p.m.

Car show awards are scheduled for 3 p.m., raffle drawings at 3:30 and everything wraps up at 4.

Public and overflow parking will be available around Kleiner Park.

Boise Comic Arts Festival

When: Saturday, September 5, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Sunday, September 6, noon–5 p.m.

Where: Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St., Boise

Admission: FREE

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Comic book fans get an entire weekend downtown.

The Boise Comic Arts Festival returns for its 14th year with more than 100 exhibitors, a two-day Artists’ Alley, panels, workshops, performances, gaming and cosplay.

Saturday’s cosplay events include contests for kids, teens and adults, along with a cosplay parade.

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There are also tabletop role-playing games, Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering and other gaming events throughout the weekend.

The best part? General admission is completely free, and you don’t need to register just to attend.

READ MORE: Bogus Basin Labor Day Weekend 2026: What’s Happening

Fall Flights at the World Center for Birds of Prey

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday beginning September 4

Where: World Center for Birds of Prey, 5668 W. Flying Hawk Lane, Boise

The World Center for Birds of Prey launches its annual Fall Flights season today (Friday).

Photo by Doncoombez on Unsplash A peregrine falcon flying with wings spread against a clear blue sky

The 45-minute outdoor demonstrations bring owls, falcons, hawks and vultures into the amphitheater, where you’ll get to watch them fly while educators explain what makes each species unique.

Fall Flights take place Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October 31.

Photo by Isis Khalil on Unsplash a close up of a bird of prey with trees in the background

Tickets are required, and because late arrivals aren’t allowed into the amphitheater once a demonstration begins, this is one where you’ll definitely want to give yourself plenty of time.

The Heart of Robin Hood at Idaho Shakespeare Festival

When: Friday, September 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 7 p.m.

Where: Idaho Shakespeare Festival Amphitheater, 5657 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

And finally, how about Robin Hood under the stars? Idaho Shakespeare Festival begins its final production of its 50th anniversary season this weekend with The Heart of Robin Hood by David Farr.

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It’s a reimagining of the familiar story, with Robin Hood and his outlaws facing Prince John while Marion emerges as a major force in the fight.

The show is recommended for ages 10 and older because of period-specific violence.

So whether you’re watching balloons glow, cheering on a cowboy, eating barbecue, meeting comic creators, watching a falcon fly overhead or spending an evening in Sherwood Forest, there’s no shortage of things happening around the Treasure Valley this weekend.

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Now we just need Mother Nature to cooperate with those balloons.

Come on. Give us ONE good launch.