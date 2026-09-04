For more than 40 years, one of the Treasure Valley’s best traditions has happened every fall with a rake in hand and neighbors helping neighbors.

Rake Up Boise is back for its 41st year.

But there’s something about the program I didn’t realize until I was talking with my friend Chris from NeighborWorks Boise... You don’t actually have to live in Boise to be part of it.

NeighborWorks Boise NeighborWorks Boise

Rake Up Boise Is for All of Ada County

Despite the name, Rake Up Boise now helps eligible residents throughout Ada County, including Boise, Meridian, Eagle, Star, Kuna and Garden City.

The program connects volunteer teams with neighbors who could use some help getting their yards ready for winter.

NeighborWorks Boise NeighborWorks Boise

It’s available to Ada County residents who are 65 or older, Veterans or people with disabilities and you don’t have to own your home to receive help, either. Short-term rentals are not eligible.

The deadline for residents to apply is October 16. So if you have a parent, grandparent, veteran neighbor or someone else in your life who could use the help, make sure they know this program exists.

READ MORE: Idaho Botanical Garden Opens Massive 10-Acre Boise Expansion

NeighborWorks Boise NeighborWorks Boise

Want to Help Rake Up Boise? Grab a Rake

Of course, Rake Up Boise wouldn’t happen without volunteers and there have been a LOT of them.

Since the program began, nearly 180,000 volunteers have helped rake more than 25,000 yards and fill almost half a million bags of leaves.

NeighborWorks Boise NeighborWorks Boise

Volunteer teams can be families, coworkers, scout troops, church groups, school organizations or simply a bunch of friends who want to help.

NeighborWorks provides the leaf bags. Volunteers bring the rakes, gloves and helping hands.

READ MORE: Boise Volunteers Transform Homes During 44th Paint The Town Event

Rake Up Boise 2026

This year’s Rake Up Boise is scheduled for the week of November 14. Teams coordinate directly with the residents they’re matched with to determine what time they’ll rake. There is also some flexibility for groups that need to complete their yard on another day around the event.

NeighborWorks Boise NeighborWorks Boise

And despite the name, remember, this isn’t just Boise anymore. It’s neighbors throughout Ada County helping other neighbors get ready for winter and after 41 years, that’s still a pretty great reason to grab a rake.

Important Dates for Rake Up Boise

The resident application deadline is October 16 and the volunteer team registration deadline is October 23.

You can apply for assistance or register a volunteer team through NeighborWorks Boise at RakeUpBoise.org.