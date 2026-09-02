For a lot of people it doesn’t exactly feel like Halloween outside yet... It’s September, the kids just went back to school and the temperatures are still warm.

Then there's me... I just spent part of my day walking through one of the scariest places in Idaho. In broad daylight.

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I’ll admit, that’s a slightly strange way to experience Haunted World. There were no monsters jumping out at me. No fog rolling through the trees. No screams coming from somewhere up ahead. But, seeing Haunted World during the day may have made me appreciate the place even more.

Because when you can actually see everything they’ve built, you start to understand just how massive this place really is and in just a few days, they’ll turn the lights off.

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Haunted World Opens September 11

If Halloween is your thing, you probably already know Haunted World.

It's located at 20031 Northside Boulevard near Caldwell, Haunted World bills itself as the largest indoor and outdoor haunted attraction in Idaho.

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The entire attraction covers more than 40 acres, with an outdoor haunt that takes roughly 45 minutes just to walk through. There’s also the indoor Skullvania haunted house and other areas to explore. Haunted World recommends allowing around an hour and a half on weekdays and closer to two hours on busy weekends to experience everything.

But this year, owner Scott Ethington told me there’s a lot that’s new and I got a sneak peek before the monsters move in.

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This Isn’t a Haunted House They Throw Together in September

One of the great things about Haunted World is that if you went several years ago and think you’ve already seen it, you haven’t. Scott told me they try to change roughly 25% of the attraction every year.

Think about what that means when the main outdoor haunt itself stretches for about a mile. Obviously, they can’t tear the entire thing apart and start over every season.

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But they don’t simply put the same props back in the same places every September, either. In fact, three members of the Haunted World team work on the attraction essentially year-round.

Once Halloween is over, they get about a month off. Then? “Build, build, build, build,” Scott told me. Work on the next Halloween begins around December.

And this year, some of that work created two enormous new experiences.

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Welcome to the Barnyard at Haunted World

One of the new areas Scott was especially excited to show me is a massive barnyard scene and this is where seeing it during the daytime was actually pretty cool.

There’s a huge windmill. There’s an old motor that will be connected by a belt to a water pump. There are buildings, equipment and details everywhere you look and one of the stars is a 1,200-pound hog named Secret Society.

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Yes, you read that correctly. Scott raised Secret Society, a breeding hog who is now about 10 years old and, according to Scott, weighs somewhere around 1,200 pounds.

For comparison, he pointed out that many of the hogs you’d see at the fair are closer to 250 pounds. I have not personally put Secret Society on a scale, but when he makes an appearance this season, I have a feeling you’re not going to need me to tell you which pig he is.

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Then There’s La Llorona

For 2026, Haunted World has built an enormous new scene around the legend of La Llorona, or “The Weeping Woman.”

The centuries-old Latin American legend has many variations, but generally tells the story of a mother who drowned her children and is condemned to wander near the water mourning them.

Photo by Jens Aber on Unsplash gray concrete statue near green trees during daytime

For generations, versions of the story have also been used to warn children not to wander off or misbehave.

Haunted World has taken that legend and turned it into an experience stretching roughly 600 to 700 feet toward the river.

During my visit, I walked through colorful little storefronts and buildings designed to create the feeling of entering a village. There are signs for places like La Cantina and La Tienda.

Photo by Elesban Landero Berriozábal on Unsplash a woman with makeup and a red scarf around her neck

Then the path moves beneath a massive tree and eventually takes you toward the river. That’s where things apparently get considerably less friendly.

Scott says visitors will encounter La Llorona in multiple places before eventually walking along a boardwalk beside the river. And remember, I saw this during the day. At night, the entire experience changes.

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That’s When Haunted World Really Comes Alive

Every major scene at Haunted World incorporates programmed lighting, sound and other effects.

Scott had walked through the new La Llorona area at night for the first time the night before my visit. His verdict? “It is incredible.” And that’s really what he wants someone who’s never visited Haunted World to understand.

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“You can’t believe that this is in Idaho,” he told me. His goal is for each scene to feel like something you’d encounter on a movie set and walking around during the day, I could see what he meant.

There are places where you’re not looking at a facade with a Halloween prop in front of it, you’re walking into the scene.

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Haunted World Has Been Scaring Idaho for 27 Years

The crazy part is that none of this was supposed to become quite this big. Scott told me the idea originally came from his brother, who had created a haunted attraction in Utah.

Scott wanted to come home to Idaho. He wanted a farm where he could raise his children, but he also wanted a second source of income that would diversify the family beyond farming.

So when he bought this property in December 1999, Haunted World was part of the plan from the beginning.

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Haunted World opened in 2000 and twenty-seven Halloween seasons later, it’s become something considerably larger than the seasonal side business he envisioned.

The property itself has even been transformed for the haunt. Scott says they’ve planted more than 5,000 trees over the years to create the forest visitors now walk through. Some of the hybrid poplars planted in more recent years are already around 25 feet tall.

In other words, they’ve literally grown a forest to make the experience better.

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There’s a Guy Who Has Been Helping Build Haunted World for 26 Years

Scott also made a point of introducing me to one of the people who’s been part of Haunted World almost from the beginning. Steve Wilsey started as an actor roughly 26 years ago.

Scott quickly realized he had a knack for this stuff and today, Steve is one of the people behind the computers, effects and technology that bring the attraction to life.

That’s another thing that’s easy to miss when you’re running from whatever just came out of the darkness behind you. There’s an enormous amount of technology behind those scares.

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Some Familiar Favorites Are Still There

Changing 25% of Haunted World doesn’t mean they’re getting rid of everything people love. You'll still see plenty of familiar scenes, and Scott mentioned areas including Sleepy Hollow and the alien scene added last year.

The official description also lists areas like the forest, a 700-foot dungeon, barnyard, Vertigo’s Tunnel and a 55-foot slide into darkness.

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Then there’s Skullvania, the separate indoor haunted house experience that takes roughly another 15 minutes to complete. So, no, this isn’t one of those haunted houses where you’re back in the parking lot eight minutes after you walked through the front door.

When Can You Go to Haunted World?

The 2026 season begins September 11. Haunted World will be open on select dates and weekends during September before expanding its schedule in October. Scott says they’re open throughout October except Sundays.

Ticket booths open at 7 p.m. On weekdays, the final tickets are sold at 10 p.m. and on weekends, they’ll sell tickets until midnight.

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I Saw Haunted World in Daylight. You Definitely Won’t

Standing there in the sunshine, it was almost funny trying to imagine what some of these places will look like in complete darkness... Almost.

Because then Scott would point to something and explain what happens there at night. The computer-controlled lights come on, the sound starts, the fog rolls in and eventually, dozens of actors disappear into a property containing more than 40 acres of woods, buildings, tunnels, barns and things i'm looking forward to meeting in the dark.

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What I photographed isn’t really Haunted World... It���s the stage and on September 11, the show begins.