I don’t know anybody who wakes up in the morning and thinks:

“You know what sounds fun today? A trip to the DMV.”

It’s one of those errands we all have to deal with, but Idaho is about to make at least one part of it considerably easier.

Soon, some of us will be able to renew our vehicle registration while we’re already at the grocery store.

Seriously.

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The Idaho DMV announced this week that it’s rolling out new self-service kiosks inside grocery stores, and the first five are all coming to the Treasure Valley.

Where Will the New Idaho DMV Kiosks Be? According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the first kiosks will begin opening over the next several weeks at these locations. Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

ITD says they’ll debut over the next several weeks.

About a month after those first five come online, another kiosk is expected at the Albertsons at 2400 12th Avenue Road in Nampa. Additional machines are also planned for Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Twin Falls and the Coeur d’Alene area.

What Can You Do at an Idaho DMV Kiosk?

For now, keep your expectations fairly simple. The machines will initially allow you to renew a standard vehicle registration and that’s it.

You won’t initially be able to use one to change personal information or vehicle information. ITD says additional features and locations are planned as the program expands.

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There is also a price for the convenience. The DMV says customers using a kiosk will pay a vendor service charge in addition to the standard credit-card fee. ITD hasn’t announced the amount of that vendor fee yet.

So yes, renewing another way may save you a few bucks, but there is something appealing about realizing your registration is due and being able to take care of it while you’re already standing inside Fred Meyer.

READ MORE: Idaho's Specialty Plates and What They Fund

Wait, Didn’t Idaho Get Rid of Registration Stickers?

Yep... This is where things might get slightly confusing.

As of July 1, 2026, Idaho stopped issuing those little annual registration stickers for your license plate, but that does not mean you don’t have to renew your vehicle registration anymore.

You absolutely do and your registration still has to remain current. Idaho simply doesn’t require the sticker on your plate anymore.

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Law enforcement can verify registration electronically, and drivers still need to be able to provide their registration documents if requested. So when your renewal comes due, you still need to take care of it.

You just won’t have to stand in your driveway afterward trying to perfectly line up a tiny sticker on your license plate.

Idaho Is Trying to Help Us “Skip the Trip”

The grocery-store kiosks are part of Idaho DMV’s larger “Skip the Trip” effort.

You can already renew your vehicle registration online, so the kiosks won’t necessarily be the easiest option for everyone. But I can see them being really convenient for people who aren’t comfortable doing it online or simply want to take care of the renewal while they’re already running errands.

READ MORE: Warning signs of scam messages targeting Idaho residents

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And I like where this is headed. If we can renew our vehicle registration while grocery shopping, what else can we move into the grocery store?

Post office, driver’s license, or maybe somebody can rotate my tires while I’m picking out produce. Let’s dream big.

For now, I’ll settle for being able to walk into Fred Meyer for milk and walk out with one less errand on my list.