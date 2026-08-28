Bogus Basin is hosting an early National Public Lands Day celebration this Saturday, August 29.

Technically, National Public Lands Day isn’t until September 26 this year, but Bogus Basin decided there’s no reason we can’t celebrate our public lands more than once.

The main celebration runs from noon to 4 p.m. and will bring together more than 15 local organizations.

Cassidy Carter Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area Cassidy Carter Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area

Families will have a chance to meet and talk with people who work with our outdoor spaces, learn more about the mountain’s plants and wildlife and take part in a guided nature hike.

There’s also a habitat restoration project beginning at 11:30 a.m. for anyone who’d rather do a little more than simply enjoy the mountain and wants to help take care of it.

Cassidy Carter Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area Cassidy Carter Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area

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Make a Day of It at Bogus Basin

If you’re already making the drive up, there’s actually quite a bit happening at Bogus Basin on Saturday.

Free Yoga on the Mountain starts at 10 a.m., and Music on the Patio runs from 2-5 p.m. with Ron Wood performing.

Bogus Basin via Facebook Bogus Basin via Facebook

Bogus Basin’s regular summer activities are also operating, including the Glade Runner Mountain Coaster, Mineshaft Challenge Course, mountain biking and other activities.

It’s a pretty easy way to turn the Public Lands Day celebration into an entire afternoon outside.

Bogus Basin via Facebook Bogus Basin via Facebook

Sometimes I think we forget how lucky we are to have this place sitting just up the road.

Bogus Basin isn’t just somewhere we go skiing. It’s part of our backyard, and Saturday is a chance to learn a little more about it, enjoy it and maybe even leave it a little better than we found it.

Bogus Basin via Facebook Bogus Basin via Facebook

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The National Public Lands Day celebration runs from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, August 29 at Bogus Basin.

You can find the complete schedule and event information at ⁠Bogus Basin’s event calendar.