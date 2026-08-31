One of Boise’s most beautiful traditions is almost here.

The 35th annual Scott Spencer Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic returns to Ann Morrison Park Wednesday, September 2 through Sunday, September 6, bringing five mornings of colorful hot air balloons, free activities for kids and the incredibly popular Friday night Nite Glow Spectacular.

And yes, the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is still FREE to attend.

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If you’ve never been before, though, there are a few things you absolutely need to know. You can’t just show up at 9 a.m. and expect to see dozens of balloons taking off. Parking can also be tricky, especially Friday night, and Mother Nature ultimately decides whether the balloons ever leave the ground.

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When Is the 2026 Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic?

This year’s Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic runs this Wednesday, September 2 through Sunday, September 6 at Ann Morrison Park in Boise.

2026 is a particularly special year because it marks 35 years since the first balloon gathering was held at Ann Morrison Park in June 1991.

READ MORE: The Boise Tradition That Almost Disappeared With River Festival

This year’s event is officially the 35th annual Scott Spencer Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, honoring the event’s late founder.

BALLOON CLASSIC: KNOW BEFORE YOU GO Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

The Most Important Thing to Know: Balloons Are VERY Weather Dependent

This might be the most important piece of advice we can give you.

Every single balloon flight is weather permitting.

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Hot air balloons need the right combination of wind and weather conditions to fly safely, and conditions can change quickly.

That means a beautiful sunny Boise morning doesn’t automatically guarantee the balloons will launch.

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Decisions can be made very close to launch time, so don’t assume a flight is happening simply because it’s listed on the schedule.

Check the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic’s official updates before you leave home, especially if the weather looks questionable.

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What Time Should You Get to Ann Morrison Park?

Early... Don’t plan on arriving at 7:20 because that’s when the flight is scheduled.

A huge part of the fun is being in Ann Morrison Park while the balloons are laid out, inflated and prepared for flight.

You’ll also avoid some of the traffic and parking headaches by beating the biggest wave of people into the area.

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If you’re serious about getting a good spot, I’d aim to be around the park by 6:30 a.m. or earlier, particularly Saturday and Sunday.

Yes, that alarm is going to hurt, but it’s worth it.

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Parking Is Limited During the Balloon Classic

This is another big one. Ann Morrison Park will be closed to through traffic from 5-10 a.m. each morning, September 2-6.

READ MORE: Spirit of Boise's Beloved Balloon Festival Brings Back FREE Kid Rides

Parking inside the park is limited throughout the Balloon Classic, so organizers recommend using public parking outside the event and walking or biking into Ann Morrison Park.

Please don’t use private business parking lots unless you’re actually patronizing those businesses.

Photo by Ben Hoskyn on Unsplash Photo by Ben Hoskyn on Unsplash

Friday’s Nite Glow Parking Is VERY Different

If you’re going to Nite Glow Friday night, don’t plan on driving into Ann Morrison Park.

There will be NO PARKING inside Ann Morrison Park on Friday, September 4. The park will be closed to traffic from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

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And here’s another change worth knowing about: There will NOT be parking along Crescent Rim for Nite Glow this year.

I recommend using rideshare, walking, biking or parking in a public lot or garage outside the event and walking into Ann Morrison Park.

This is one of those nights when planning where you’re going to park before you leave home could save you a huge headache.

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Is There ADA Parking at the Balloon Classic?

Absolutely, ADA-compliant parking will be available near the Ann Morrison administration area. Follow event signage and directions when you arrive.

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Can You Bring Lawn Chairs to Ann Morrison to Watch the Balloons?

Lawn chairs are welcome, but remember that you’re sitting on an active balloon launch field. A balloon lying flat on the ground takes up a LOT more room once it’s inflated, so if a pilot or crew member asks you to move your chair or belongings, please do it.

And whatever you do, never step on a balloon.

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Should You Bring Your Dog to the Balloon Classic?

This surprises some people because Ann Morrison Park is normally such a dog-friendly place, but I strongly recommend NOT bringing your dog to the balloon launches.

The burners and equipment can produce sounds that are particularly uncomfortable for animals and may frighten them.

The Ann Morrison Park dog park itself will remain open during the event, although its parking lot will be closed Friday.

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What Should You Wear to the Balloon Classic?

Layers... Early September afternoons in Boise can still feel like summer. At sunrise? Not so much. It can be chilly in Ann Morrison Park before the sun comes up, then warm quickly once it does.

The grass can also be very wet from overnight dew, so waterproof shoes aren’t a bad idea, especially for kids. A sweatshirt or light jacket that you can peel off later is probably your best bet.

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Can You Bring a Drone to Capture the Hot Air Balloons?

Well, the simple answer is... No. Drones are absolutely prohibited at the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic because of FAA regulations.

With dozens of Hot Air Balloons directly above the park, leave the drone at home.

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Can You Smoke on the Launch Field at Ann Morrison?

Again, No. Organizers ask spectators not to smoke on the balloon field.

Hot air balloons use propane, and propane fumes can settle near the ground. If you need to smoke, move completely away from the launch area.

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Can I Get a Ride in a Hot Air Balloon at the Spirit of Boise?

This is probably one of the most common questions organizers receive. There are no public hot air balloon rides offered during the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic.

The only rides available to the general public are the free tethered rides for children during Kid’s Day on Wednesday morning and those are first come, first served and weather permitting.

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Can You Get Close to the Hot Air Balloons?

Yes, and that’s part of what makes the Spirit of Boise so cool. Unlike watching balloons from miles away, spectators at Ann Morrison Park can be right there while crews prepare and inflate them.

Pilots are often happy to pose for photos or talk about their balloons. Just remember that you’re essentially a guest in their workspace.

Always ask before approaching equipment, entering a basket or getting particularly close for a photo, and immediately follow instructions from pilots, crew members and announcements over the PA system.

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What Should You Bring to the Balloon Classic?

Here what I'll have with me:

A Lawn chair or blanket, sweatshirt or light jacket and shoes that can handle wet grass.

Definitely bring coffee, because sunrise is EARLY and water, lots of water. Don't forget your camera or make sure to fully charge your phone.

Plus, please be patient. The parking and traffic are going to be a little crazy. And if you’re taking kids Wednesday for the tethered rides, make sure to set an even earlier alarm.

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Where Is the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic?

The entire event takes place at Ann Morrison Park in Boise.

The Balloon Classic runs September 2-6, 2026, and general admission to the Balloon Classic, including Friday night’s Nite Glow, is FREE, but the Inflatable Fun Zone during Nite Glow is an optional paid activity.

Most importantly, remember that every balloon launch is weather dependent.

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So set the alarm, check the latest event updates before leaving home and get there early.

There’s something pretty special about standing in Ann Morrison Park before sunrise, watching those enormous balloons slowly come to life and then seeing the Boise sky fill with color.

Thirty-five years after balloons first launched from Ann Morrison Park, it’s still one of the coolest traditions we have.