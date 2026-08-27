There are certain images that just look like Boise.

The Capitol with the foothills behind it.

Photo by Khay Edwards on Unsplash A city street with a large building in the background

The Boise River winding through the middle of the city.

Photo by Brett Wharton on Unsplash a river running through a lush green forest

The blue turf on a Saturday afternoon.

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And colorful hot air balloons floating across the Treasure Valley sky.

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If you’ve lived here for any length of time, you’ve probably seen those pictures. You’ve probably taken a few yourself.

But there’s a pretty remarkable story behind why those balloons are still part of Boise.

Hot Air Balloons Were Once Part of the Boise River Festival

For many Treasure Valley residents, just mentioning the Boise River Festival can unlock a whole bunch of memories.

For years, it was one of the biggest celebrations in the Treasure Valley.

And one of its most recognizable traditions was the sight of hot air balloons filling the sky over Boise.

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The first gathering of balloons at Ann Morrison Park happened in June 1991, when Steve Schmader and balloonist and event producer Scott Spencer teamed up to create the Boise River Festival Hot Air Balloon Rally.

Read More: Watch: Rare Boise River Festival Parade Video Found

It became an enormous part of the festival. In fact, a 2012 Boise State Public Radio story looking back on those days noted that the River Festival rally had once attracted nearly 100 balloons.

Think about that for a second... Nearly 100 hot air balloons filling the sky over Boise.

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No wonder people remembered it.

When the Boise River Festival Ended, the Balloons Could Have Disappeared Too

Eventually, the Boise River Festival went away.

And when it did, there was a hole left behind and I'm not talking about the one that was downtown for years.

People missed the festival itself, of course. But they also missed those traditions that had become part of summer in Boise.

Especially the balloons.

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Those enormous splashes of color floating over Ann Morrison Park, downtown Boise and the surrounding neighborhoods had become part of what the Treasure Valley looked like.

And they very easily could have disappeared along with the festival, but they didn’t.

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How the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Was Born

That’s where Townsquare Media’s Kevin Godwin and Scott Spencer enter the story.

After the Boise River Festival was no longer being held, Kevin and Scott got together with an idea:

Keep the balloons flying over Boise.

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In 2010, the old Boise River Festival Hot Air Balloon Rally officially became the Spirit of Boise Balloon Rally, preserving a tradition that had already been part of the community for nearly two decades.

READ MORE: This Nostalgic Boise River Festival Merch Gives Us All the Feels

A year later, Boise State Public Radio described Spirit of Boise as the piece of the old River Festival that had survived. Scott’s wife, Laurie Spencer, talked about Friday night’s balloon glow as a place for food, music, families and community.

And that’s really what it became. It wasn’t simply a collection of hot air balloons, it was a Boise tradition getting a second life.

Scott Spencer’s Legacy Still Flies Over Boise

Sadly, Scott Spencer passed away in early 2020. But you don’t have to look very hard to see what he left behind.

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Every Labor Day weekend, the balloons return to Ann Morrison Park.

Pilots and crews start arriving while most of the Treasure Valley is still asleep. Burners begin firing in the darkness and enormous balloons slowly take shape across the grass.

And then, if Mother Nature cooperates, one by one they lift off and scatter across the Boise skyline.

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Scott’s love of ballooning, along with his vision and energy, is why the event now officially carries his name: the Scott Spencer Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic.

The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Celebrates 35 Years in 2026

This year’s event is particularly special, with 2026 marking 35 years since those first balloons gathered at Ann Morrison Park in 1991.

The celebration runs September 2-6 at Ann Morrison Park.

Wednesday is Kid’s Day. Thursday brings the first full launch. Friday includes Sponsor Day and the incredibly popular Nite Glow Spectacular. Saturday is the Family Morning Launch, and Sunday morning wraps everything up with the Great Launch.

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But there’s one thing about this year’s event that’s worth pointing out here.

It’s still free.

Micron Helps Keep the Spirit of Boise Free for the Treasure Valley

Putting something this large together isn’t easy. There are pilots and crews, logistics, equipment, safety, entertainment and countless other pieces that have to come together before anyone ever sees the first balloon inflate.

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That’s why we’re incredibly grateful for the sponsors who make the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic possible.

And this year, Micron stepped up in a huge way, along with all of the other businesses and organizations supporting the event, to help make sure this Treasure Valley tradition remains a free community event.

That’s important to us, because this has always belonged to Boise.

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You don’t need to buy a ticket to walk into Ann Morrison Park early in the morning with your kids. You don’t need a ticket to watch the burners fire.

You don’t need a ticket to stand there as these enormous balloons come to life just a few feet away from you and you don’t need a ticket to look up and watch the Boise sky suddenly fill with color.

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Those Balloons Have Become Part of Boise

I think that’s why we’re so proud to be part of this event. Townsquare Media doesn’t just cover the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. We put it on.

Our stations and staff will be out at Ann Morrison Park throughout the event, just like we’ve been for years and every time those balloons lift off, we’re reminded that this Treasure Valley tradition very easily could have ended when the Boise River Festival did.

Instead, Kevin Godwin and Scott Spencer found a way to keep it alive.

Thirty-five years after those first balloons gathered at Ann Morrison Park, they’re still flying. They’re still bringing families together before sunrise and they’re still creating some of the most beautiful photographs you’ll ever see of our city.

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And somewhere over Boise this Labor Day weekend, another kid will probably look up, see a sky filled with hot air balloons for the very first time and never forget it.

That’s the Spirit of Boise.

Incredible Hot Air Balloons Return to Boise for Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic [PHOTOS] Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart