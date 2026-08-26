There are certain places in Idaho that you’ve seen so many times in postcards, tourism brochures and pictures online that eventually you think:

Okay, I should probably go see that and Balanced Rock was one of those places for me.

It’s one of Idaho’s more recognizable natural landmarks. A giant rock that looks like it has absolutely no business still standing where it is.

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So several years ago, when my wife and I loaded up a couple of the kids and both dogs for a trip to Southern Idaho, we figured we’d finally go see it.

And now that I’ve been there, I can answer the important question: Is Balanced Rock worth the drive from Boise?

For us? Probably not. But there’s a little more to it than that.

Our Trip Actually Started With Shoshone Falls

Balanced Rock wasn’t the original reason for our trip. We went to see Shoshone Falls and THAT is a completely different story. If you’ve never been to Shoshone Falls when the water is really moving, put it on your Idaho list.

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At 212 feet tall and 900 feet wide, it’s actually taller than Niagara Falls. The City of Twin Falls says spring is generally the best time to visit because that’s when snowmelt can produce some of the strongest flows of the year.

Summer irrigation reduces the amount of water going over the falls, and by fall, the flow can sometimes be pretty minimal.

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We happened to see it when the water was really going and it was spectacular.

It’s one of those places where pictures don’t really do a great job of conveying the size, sound and power of what you’re looking at. So, Shoshone Falls is absolutely worth the drive from Boise.

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In case, like us, you didn't know... your Idaho State Parks Passport does not get you into Shoshone Falls for free.

Shoshone Falls is operated by the City of Twin Falls rather than Idaho State Parks, so your Idaho State Parks Passport does not get you into Shoshone Falls for free. But, in 2026, the city still only charges $5 per vehicle and for five bucks, I’d do that again in a heartbeat.

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Then We Decided to Go See Balanced Rock

After Shoshone Falls, we figured we were already in Southern Idaho, so why not finally see Balanced Rock?

So we drove and drove, and kept driving. Eventually the GPS said that we had arrived. Well, we’d actually driven right past it. So we turned around and found the sign pointing toward Balanced Rock. We pulled over near what I remember looking a little like a roadside bus stop with a picnic table underneath it.

And sure enough... there it was. Balanced Rock.

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What Is Balanced Rock, Anyway?

To be fair, the geology is pretty darn cool.

Balanced Rock stands more than 48 feet tall, weighs about 40 tons and rests on a pedestal that’s only about 3 feet by 17 inches and seeing something that massive balanced on such a tiny base is definitely interesting.

It’s also free to visit. So we looked at it, took some pictures... “Yep. That’s Balanced Rock.” and about five minutes later, we were ready to leave.

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Hiking Balanced Rock Might Completely Change the Experience

Here’s where I want to be fair. We didn’t hike it, but there were people climbing up toward the rock while we were there, and if you’re somebody who loves hiking, scrambling around rocks and getting different views of the canyon, your experience could be completely different from ours.

The climb is short, but it’s steep and has loose rock and gravel in places.

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For somebody who wants the hike and not just the roadside view, Balanced Rock becomes more of an experience than simply pulling over, taking a picture and leaving.

That’s just not what we were there to do. We had kids, dogs and we’d already spent part of the day exploring.

The Best Part of Our Balanced Rock Trip Wasn’t Balanced Rock

Not far from Balanced Rock is Balanced Rock Park, down along Salmon Falls Creek and we LOVED that.

After driving through so much dry Southern Idaho landscape, suddenly we dropped down into this beautiful green little area with trees, shade, picnic tables and water.

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We had packed a lunch, so we stopped and ate, let the the kids (two and four legged) stretch their legs and play for a while.

Twin Falls County still operates Balanced Rock Park, and it offers picnicking, fishing and even free first-come, first-served camping.

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How Far Is Balanced Rock From Boise?

Something can be cool without necessarily being worth the drive.

Castleford is roughly 125 miles from Boise, and Balanced Rock sits several miles beyond town. That means you’re looking at more than 250 miles of driving round trip from Boise.

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Now, Balanced Rock doesn’t charge admission, but unless you’ve figured out how to make your vehicle run on optimism, getting there isn’t free.

You’ve got gas, at over $4 a gallon, more than four hours in the car round trip and if your entire reason for making that drive is to stand on the side of the road, look at Balanced Rock for five minutes and turn around? That’s a pretty significant investment for a rock.

Even a really cool rock.

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So, Is Balanced Rock Worth the Drive From Boise?

For me, no. Don't get me wrong, I’m glad we went. I’d seen Balanced Rock in pictures for years, and now I can say I’ve actually stood there and seen it for myself.

But would I make the drive from Boise specifically to see Balanced Rock again? Probably not.

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Now, if you’re already visiting Twin Falls, Shoshone Falls, Thousand Springs or exploring that part of Southern Idaho? Absolutely add it to the trip.

And if you’re a hiker and want to climb up and explore around the formation, you’ll probably get considerably more out of the experience than we did. But if you’re sitting in Boise wondering whether you should spend four-plus hours in the car solely to see it?

I’ll save you some gas... look at the pictures, maybe buy the postcard.and you’ll get most of the experience.

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Shoshone Falls, though? Absolutley make that drive, especially in the spring when the water is roaring.

That one I’d go back to again and again.