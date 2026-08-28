Somehow, we’ve already made it to the final weekend of August, but summer certainly isn’t going quietly in the Treasure Valley.

This weekend brings the final days of the Western Idaho Fair, vintage warbirds filling the skies over Nampa, a huge free arts celebration in Meridian, dogs taking over a swimming pool and the public debut of a major expansion at the Idaho Botanical Garden.

If you’re looking for something to do before we flip the calendar to September, here are six events worth knowing about.

Final Weekend of the Western Idaho Fair

If the Western Idaho Fair is still sitting on your summer to-do list, this is it! The final three days of the fair are Friday through Sunday at Expo Idaho.

Amy Sussman, Getty Images Amy Sussman, Getty Images

Friday’s fair hours are noon-11 p.m., and country star Lee Brice closes out this year’s Grandstand concert series at 7:30 p.m. Grandstand gates open at 6 p.m., and general-admission access to the concert is included with fair admission.

READ MORE: Western Idaho Fair Concerts 2026: What to Know Before You Go

Friday is also Student Savings Day, with students receiving half-price admission with a valid student ID from noon-4 p.m.

Saturday, the fair is open 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Then Sunday is the final day, with the fair open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. One thing to keep in mind if you’re planning a late Sunday visit, there will be no ticket sales, hand stamps or admission after 8 p.m.

Of course, you’ve still got the carnival rides, animals, entertainment and all the fair food you promised yourself you were only going to eat once this year.

Photo by Blake Guidry on Unsplash selective focus photography of baked bread

Where: Expo Idaho, 5610 Glenwood St., Garden City

When: Friday noon-11 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Lee Brice: Friday at 7:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Western Idaho Fair: What to Know Before You Go

Warbird Roundup Returns to Nampa

The 24th annual Warbird Roundup happens Saturday and Sunday at the Warhawk Air Museum and Nampa Municipal Airport.

Gates open at 8 a.m. both days, with historic aircraft and flight demonstrations scheduled throughout the weekend.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

Saturday’s flying is scheduled to begin around 10 a.m., and one of the highlights is expected around 1:15 p.m., when an Air Force F-35A Lightning II is scheduled to fly a Heritage Flight with a World War II-era P-47D Thunderbolt.

The lineup also includes Mustangs, Warhawks, Texans, a P-38 Lightning, B-25 Mitchell and other historic aircraft.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

Flight schedules are approximate and can change because of weather, mechanical issues and aircraft availability.

There’s also an important change to know before you go this year: general event parking is at the Ford Idaho Center. Complimentary shuttles begin running from there at 7 a.m. Limited parking at the museum is reserved for vehicles with handicap placards.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

Tickets are $35 for adults; $28 for seniors 65+, veterans and active-duty military; and children 10 and younger are free with a paid adult.

Where: Warhawk Air Museum/Nampa Municipal Airport

When: Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Parking: Ford Idaho Center with free shuttle service

Art Spark Takes Over Kleiner Park

Meridian’s Community Art Party has been reimagined as Art Spark, and the new event makes its debut Saturday at Kleiner Park.

Art Spark runs from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and admission is free.

The day includes live music, art demonstrations, hands-on activities, community art booths, performances, murals, food and drinks and a beer garden.

City of Meridian City of Meridian

There’s also a chalk-art competition. Artists begin creating their pieces at 11:30 a.m., judging starts at 2:30 p.m. and winners are expected to be announced around 3.

Live entertainment starts with Marimba Boise at 11 a.m., with more performers throughout the afternoon and evening.

City of Meridian City of Meridian

This looks like an especially good option if you’re trying to find something the entire family can do without spending anything to get through the gate.

Where: Kleiner Park Event Lawn, Meridian

When: Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Cost: Free

READ MORE: Art Spark At Kleiner Park In Meridian Is Free All Day

There’s a Lot Happening at Bogus Basin Saturday

The Bogus Basin National Public Lands Day celebration arrives Saturday from noon-4 p.m., but you could easily spend most of the day on the mountain.

There’s free Yoga on the Mountain from 10-11 a.m., a free scenic tour from 1-2 p.m. and Music on the Patio with Ron Wood from 2-5 p.m.

Bogus Basin Coaster, Nikki and Titus Bogus Basin Coaster, Nikki and Titus

That’s in addition to Bogus Basin’s regular summer activities.

We’ve got a complete rundown of what’s happening Saturday and what you need to know HERE.

Where: Bogus Basin

When: Saturday; Public Lands Day celebration noon-4 p.m.

READ MORE: Bogus Basin Celebrates National Public Lands Day This Weekend

Nampa’s Pooch Party Takes Over Lakeview Water Park

Normally, bringing your dog to the city swimming pool would probably get you in a little trouble. Saturday is the exception.

Nampa’s 18th annual Pooch Party takes over Lakeview Water Park from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

The morning includes a one-mile dog walk, swimming, a foam party, vendors, raffles, canine cake walks and contests.

Photo by Murilo Viviani on Unsplash dog biting purple ornament while swimming during daytime

Check-in and vendors open at 8:30 a.m., the walk begins at 9:30, VIP swimming starts at 10, and the main pool opens to the dogs at 11 a.m.

Since the early-registration deadline has passed, registration is now $35 for the first dog and $15 for each additional dog. VIP Swim is an additional $20 per dog.

Proceeds benefit Nampa’s dog parks.

And if your dog has spent the entire summer watching you jump into the pool while they were told to stay out, apparently this is finally their day.

Where: Lakeview Water Park, 1304 7th St. N., Nampa

When: Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Idaho Botanical Garden Opens Its Huge Expansion

Saturday is also a pretty significant day for the Idaho Botanical Garden.

After years of planning and construction, the Garden is celebrating the public grand opening of the first completed areas of its Community Grows Here expansion.

The project ultimately expands the Garden from approximately 15 acres to 25 acres.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

Members get the first look Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon, before the expansion opens to the general public at noon. The grand-opening celebration continues until 5 p.m.

The afternoon includes live music, food trucks, family activities and a chance to explore the newly completed areas.

Those include the new Parking Garden, Borbonus Family Educational Arboretum and Regence BlueShield of Idaho Event Lawn.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

One important heads-up before you go: the Garden’s regular parking lot is temporarily closed during construction, so visitors are being directed to alternate parking near the Table Rock Trailhead behind the Old Idaho Penitentiary/Warden’s House area.

Where: Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Rd., Boise

When: Saturday; members 10 a.m.-noon, public celebration noon-5 p.m.

READ MORE: Idaho Botanical Garden Opens Massive 10-Acre Boise Expansion

Whatever you’re in the mood for this weekend, there’s a pretty good chance you can find it somewhere in the Treasure Valley.

Have a great weekend!