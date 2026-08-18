The 2026 Western Idaho Fair opens Friday, August 21 and runs for 10 days through Sunday, August 30 at Expo Idaho.

And before we start worrying about whether to eat Pronto Pups or the Ice Cream Potato first or how many rides the kids can squeeze into one night, there’s something else worth figuring out: What can you actually bring through the gate?

Photo by Matthew Miner on Unsplash people standing on Indiana State Fare carnival

Because there are some things you’re going to want to leave at home and a few others you may want to make sure you have with you before heading to the Fair.

Here’s what to know before you go.

Can You Bring Food or Drinks Into the Western Idaho Fair?

For the most part, no. The Western Idaho Fair says outside food and beverages are not allowed through the gates.

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There is one exception, each person can bring ONE sealed bottle of water. And they mean sealed. According to the Fair’s Guest Services information, if you bring a water bottle and the seal has already been broken, the contents will have to be poured out before you enter.

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You can also bring an empty refillable water bottle and fill it at one of the water-filling stations inside the Fair. Considering how hot it still is in late August, bringing that sealed bottle or empty refillable bottle is probably one of the smartest things you can do.

Things You Can & Can't Bring to the Western Idaho Fair Some of these are probably obvious, others might save you a trip back to the car. Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

Yes, They’re Going to Check Your Bag

Don’t be surprised when you get to the gate and security wants to see what’s inside your bag. The Western Idaho Fair says guests should be prepared to have bags searched at all gates.

You should also be prepared to be wanded before entering.

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So pack light, it’ll make getting through security easier and after you’ve walked around the Fair for four hours, you’ll probably be happy you’re not carrying half the contents of your house anyway.

Can You Bring a Stroller or Wagon?

Carts and strollers are allowed. In fact, if you’ve got little kids, bring your stroller because the Western Idaho Fair does not rent strollers.

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There is also a Babies Rest Stop near Western Town. It’s air-conditioned and open until 9 p.m., with space to change a diaper, breastfeed, rock a baby or simply get out of the heat for a little while.

Parents should also know about the Found Kids Booth near the Main Gate. You can register your child there and get an ID wristband designed to help reunite families quickly if somebody wanders off.

I’d make that stop first, before the kids even see the carnival rides.

Going to a Concert? You Can Bring Something to Sit On

There are five big concerts at the Fair this year, and general admission to the shows is included with your regular Fair admission.

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If you’re planning to spend some time in the bleachers, the Fair allows seat cushions and low-back stadium seats in both the bleachers and at Grandstand concerts.

Grandstand gates open at 6 p.m., with concerts beginning at 7:30 p.m.

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And if you’re using the free general-admission Grandstand seating or GA Pit, remember that those areas are first come, first served.

Is Smoking Allowed At The Fair?

You can smoke or vape at the Western Idaho Fair, but only in designated smoking areas. There is no smoke free day or alcohol free day at the 2026 Fair.

Parking at the Western Idaho Fair Is Free

The exception is the Ag Scholarship Parking Lot near the ICCU Grandstand and Grandstand Entrance Gate off Kent Lane. Money collected there supports the Fair’s Agriculture Scholarship Program.

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If somebody is dropping you off or you’re using Uber or Lyft, the Fair also has a designated rideshare drop-off area. Enter from Glenwood onto Midway Drive and follow the signs.

And here’s my unofficial advice: If you’re going on a Friday or Saturday night, especially on one of the big concert nights, give yourself some extra time.

It’s the Western Idaho Fair, so there are going to be people... lots and lots of people.

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Is There a Way to Get Into the Fair FREE?

This Friday, August 21 from noon until 4 p.m., you can get into the Western Idaho Fair FREE by donating a non-perishable food item for the Boise State Food Pantry.

There’s another free admission opportunity on Sunday, August 23, for Armed Forces Day. Active duty military members and veterans receive free Fair admission all day by showing a military ID or DD214.

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A Few More Things I’d Bring With You To The Fair

These aren’t Fair rules. They’re just the things that I've learned can make spending several hours outside in August considerably more pleasant.

Sunscreen, comfortable shoes, a hat, sunglasses and don't forget your sealed water bottle or empty refillable bottle.

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I also bring a portable phone charger. Between pictures, videos, texts, digital tickets and trying to find everybody when your group inevitably splits up, your battery can disappear quickly.

And if you’re bringing kids, take a picture of them when you arrive. That way, if you do get separated, you have a current picture showing exactly what they’re wearing.

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I personally love the livestock area, but just remember afterwards to wash your hands before grabbing that corn dog.

The Fair has handwashing stations throughout the grounds and specifically reminds visitors to wash with soap after being around animals and before eating. Because nobody wants to eat a giant turkey leg with the same hands you used to pet a goat.

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The Western Idaho Fair Runs August 21-30

Just remember before you head out to leave the outside food, pets and prohibited stuff at home. Bring your water, sunscreen and comfortable shoes. And maybe don’t eat the deep-fried dessert until AFTER you’ve ridden the carnival rides.

That last one isn’t an official Fair rule, but it probably should be.