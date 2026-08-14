If you’re looking at the calendar and realizing that summer is disappearing WAY too quickly, you are not alone.

For a lot of Treasure Valley families, this is basically the last big summer weekend before school, sports, activities and all of the craziness that comes with the back-to-school season takes over.

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Fortunately, if you want to squeeze every last drop out of summer, you picked a pretty good weekend to do it.

From O.A.R. and Ty Myers at the Ford Idaho Center to a huge car show in Meridian, Korean food and culture in Boise, the Caldwell Night Rodeo kickoff and an entire weekend devoted to huckleberries in Donnelly, there is a LOT happening August 14-16.

What's Happening in the Treasure Valley: August 14th-16th Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

One Last Idaho Summer Weekend of Fun Events

I know summer doesn’t officially end for more than a month, but once school starts, it just feels different.

Suddenly we’re back to alarm clocks, homework, practices, games and trying to remember which kid needs to be where at what time.

So if this is one of your last relatively free weekends before all of that begins, take advantage of it.

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Go see a concert. Watch some baseball. Eat some huckleberries. Check out a couple hundred cool cars. Head to the mountains. Wander through a farmers market.

Or just pick one thing you’ve been saying all summer that you’re going to do “one of these weekends.”

Because we’re starting to run out of those weekends.