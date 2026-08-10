I’ll admit it… I’m one of those people. After Halloween each year, I'm already thinking about ideas for the next year. We decorate our house in Meridian (sooner than I think my neighbors like), I build my own animatronics and you may have seen my Jeeper Creeper driving around the Treasure Valley getting donations for Skeletons For Hope, to benefit St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

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So, yeah... Halloween is kinda my thing and even though it’s still over 90 degrees outside, that doesn’t stop me from slowing down every time I see something potentially spooky sitting outside a store.

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And this year, I am happy to say, Halloween shopping in the Treasure Valley is getting an early start.

If you’re ready to start decorating, planning a haunted house or just browsing to see what’s new this year, here’s where you can already find Halloween and where even more spooky shopping is about to arrive.

Treasure Valley Halloween Shopping Guide- 2026 Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

More Stores Will Join the Party

Every week from now through Labor Day, you’ll start seeing more Halloween merchandise popping up throughout the Treasure Valley.

This weekend, my wife and I were grocery shopping... Let's just say, I'm pretty sure I have a problem!

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By the end of August it should feel like Halloween is everywhere. Not that I’m complaining.

Is It Too Early?

That’s really the question, isn’t it? Some people refuse to even think about Halloween until October.

Others, like me, are already deciding where this year’s 12-foot skeleton is going to live in the front yard.

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Personally… I’m more than okay with spooky season arriving early. Bring it on!

After all, we only get Halloween once a year. And if you ask me, a little extra time to enjoy it isn’t such a bad thing.

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Did I miss a store that’s already stocked for Halloween? Let me know! I’ll keep updating this guide as more Treasure Valley retailers roll out their spooky displays over the next few weeks.