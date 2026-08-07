If you’re anything like me, you’re probably trying to squeeze every last drop out of summer before school starts next week.

Maybe you’re heading up to Cascade. Maybe McCall. Maybe Lucky Peak for the day. Sara and I are actually planning to spend a few days up at Montour Campground next week for my birthday, and I know we’re not the only ones trying to enjoy one last camping trip before backpacks, lunchboxes and school buses take over again.

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But if you’re planning to spend time outdoors this weekend, there’s one thing you need to know before you load up the cooler.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are now in effect across much of southwest Idaho. The restrictions are designed to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires during one of the hottest, driest stretches of the summer.

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What Does Stage 1 Actually Mean?

The good news is you don’t have to cancel your camping trip.

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The not-so-good news? You may need to change how you camp.

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Idaho Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

Why the Restrictions?

Well… just look outside. We’ve had weeks of hot temperatures, very little moisture and wildfire smoke hanging over the Treasure Valley.

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Firefighters are still battling several large fires around Idaho, and the landscape is incredibly dry. It only takes one spark from a campfire, cigarette or even a hot vehicle parked in dry grass to start another wildfire.

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These restrictions aren’t meant to ruin anyone’s weekend.

They’re meant to keep this weekend from becoming the next wildfire.

A Few Simple Reminders

Even if you’re not camping, there are a few easy things everyone can do:

Idaho Summer Fire Prevention We’re all excited to get outside this time of year, but now is the time to be extra careful. Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals

Before You Go, Check Your Destination

One important thing to remember is that not every campground or public land area has the exact same restrictions.

Before heading out, take a minute to check the Idaho Department of Lands Fire Restrictions Map or the managing agency for the campground you’re visiting. Rules can vary depending on where you’re camping and who manages the land.

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Let’s Keep Idaho Beautiful

Like a lot of you, I’m looking forward to spending a few days unplugged, sitting outside, listening to the creek and enjoying one more little taste of summer before everything gets busy again.

I’d like to keep doing that for years to come.

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If following a few extra rules this weekend helps keep another wildfire from starting, I’d say that’s a pretty easy trade.

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Have a great weekend.

Be safe.

And let’s all do our part to make sure Idaho stays as beautiful on Monday as it is today.