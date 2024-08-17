Everyone in Idaho May Have Had Social Security Number Stolen

A few years ago, we had our wallet stolen from our vehicle in Southeast Boise. While it was inconvenient to replace our debit card and driver’s license, what really made our stomach drop was the fact that we knew we had a social security number scribbled on a piece of paper in that wallet.

Experts, including the Federal Government, tell you that you should NEVER carry your social security card in your wallet because of the risks associated with that number being stolen. You may have taken that advice and have your card stored safely at home, along with your other important documents. Unfortunately, despite your best efforts to shield that important number, it may have been exposed in a data breach.

According to a report from Yahoo News, a hacker group called USDoD is claiming to have stolen nearly 3 billion files that contain extremely sensitive information: full names, addresses, birthdates, phone numbers and yes…social security numbers. That means it’s likely that they stole the social security number of almost every Idaho resident, as well as the rest of America.

Worse yet? That information has been out there for awhile. The alleged hack happened in April when the group gained access to files stored by National Public Data. NPD is the company that most employers, investigators and agencies use to perform background checks. Initially, the hackers tried to make $3.5 million off the data by offering it for sale on the dark web but turned around and shared the file for free on a hacker forum.

NPD collects data from non-public sources, so Idahoans were probably unaware that the website was collecting such a sensitive profile on their identities. The leak came to light last month when a California man was informed by the ID protection service company he subscribes to that his info was exposed in a breach that reached the dark web. Now he’s suing NPD.

What’s At Risk?

Unaware of the leak at the time, we recently wrote an article about how the federal government tells you NOT to carry your social security card in your wallet. With your social security number a thief can apply for credit in your name, run up the balance without paying it off and ruin YOUR credit score. They could also use it to open bank accounts, steal money from your bank account or receive medical services, disability, retirement income or unemployment that’s meant for you.

Unfortunately, the genie is out of the bottle and there’s not much Idahoans can do. Cyber security experts say you should keep an eye on your credit report. If you have reason to believe that your information is being used maliciously, it’s possible to enact a freeze through the major credit bureaus. However, you should consult a financial professional before making that decision.

If you want to read more about the lawsuit that brought the breach to light, Bloomberg breaks it down HERE.

