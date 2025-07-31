Whether you’re hiking Table Rock, floating the river or chasing kids through Zoo Boise, a good reusable water bottle is an essential summer accessory in Idaho. When temperatures soar into the triple digits and you start sweating from places you didn’t know you could sweat, staying hydrated is a must.

That’s why Walmart’s massive 64 oz Ozark Trail insulated water bottles have been a popular choice for Idahoans trying to make the most of their time outdoors. Unfortunately, 850,000 of these bottles are now under an unusual recall and yes, Idaho shoppers are impacted.

On July 10, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission posted a recall notice for the bottles after three Walmart customers reported that they’d been hit in the face when the lid shot out of the bottle while the consumer was opening it. Two of those people suffered permanent vision loss as the lid struck them in the eye.

The risk of the lid forcefully ejecting is much lower if you’re only filling the bottle with water. However, some consumers use their bottles to keep liquids like milk, soda, juice, kombucha or wine chilled. All of those can release gas over time, causing pressure to build up inside the bottle. That pressure is why the lids are blowing off like champagne corks when people are opening their bottles.

According to the recall notice, these bottles have been online and in Walmart stores, including Idaho for the past eight years. They retail for $15 a piece.

Walmart is urging shoppers to stop using the recalled water bottles immediately. If you’d like your money back, you can take them into your nearest Walmart store for a refund.

Recall Details

Product: Ozark Trail 64 oz Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottles

Model Number: 83-662 (shown on packaging, but not the actual product)

Description: Silver with a black one-piece screwcap lid, Ozark Trail logo embedded on the side

Measurements: 4.1 x 4.41 x 11.5 in