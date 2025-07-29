Hot Idaho days call for cool sweet treats! Thousands of Idaho families keep a stash of frozen treats like ice cream, popsicles and ice cream sandwiches in the freezer to enjoy after a swim. Does that sound like YOUR freezer?

If it does, you’ll want to check to see if you have any of these recently recalled ice cream bars in there! 14 flavors from two popular ice cream brands have been recalled due to an undeclared allergen.

According to a recent notice on the FDA’s website, Tropicale Foods, which makes La Michoacana and Helados Mexico ice cream products, issued the recall due to undeclared milk in the treats. If someone in your family has a milk allergy or severe sensitivity, dispose of these products to avoid serious or life-threatening reactions.

The company recently did an audit of all of its product labels and noted that while “cream” was listed on the packaging, the common name “milk” was not.

At least one person has come forward to say that they got sick from eating one of these products.

Helados Mexico products are sold locally at Albertsons, Fred Meyer and Walmart. Walmart also carries La Michoacana products. Here’s a look at the recalled products, flavors and best by dates.

La Michoacana Products

LaMichoacana coconut (single) – Oct. 3, 2026 to May 3, 2027

LaMichoacana strawberry (single) – Oct. 1, 2026 to May 16, 2027

LaMichoacana bubble gum (single) – April 7, 2027 to April 19, 2027

LaMichoacana cookies and cream (single) – April 9, 2027 to April 11, 2027

LaMichoacana mango (single) – Feb. 3, 2027 to April 8, 2027

LaMichoacana coconut (six-pack) – Nov. 25, 2026 to April 12, 2027

LaMichoacana strawberry (six-pack) – June 3, 2026 to June 17, 2027

LaMichoacana variety ice cream (16-pack) – March 14, 2027 and March 16, 2027

LaMichoacana mini variety ice cream (12-pack) – Sept. 9, 2026 to April 12, 2027

LaMichoacana rompope (six-pack) – April 24, 2027 to July 14, 2027

Helados Mexico Products

Helados Mexico mini variety cream (12-pack) – May 29, 2026 to June 24, 2027

Helados Mexico mini chocolate dip variety cream (12-pack) – Dec. 17, 2026 to June 15, 2027

Helados Mexico DLR mini variety cream (12-pack) – Dec. 31, 2026 to May 2, 2027

Helados Mexico DLR mini chocolate chip dip variety cream (12-pack) – Jan. 14, 2027 to June 18, 2027

The recall notice also included this comprehensive image showing the packaging of the affected products:

