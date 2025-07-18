Would it be fair to say that summer in Idaho is all about the meat?

It’s when things slow down enough that you’ve got time to grill your favorites after work or sizzle up a hearty breakfast with the kids home for summer break. However, Idahoans are warned to check their fridge and freezer to see if they have a product that’s now part of a major recall.

Major Retailers Recall Thousands of Pounds of Meat

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently shared a voluntary recall notice from Massachusetts-based Kayem Foods Inc. According to the notice, the manufacturer is recalling more than 24,000 pounds of one of their ready-to-eat chicken sausage products.

The recall comes after three customers complained that they found foreign matter, more specifically pieces of white plastic, in their sausages.

The recall is labeled “High - Class 1” on the USDA’s website. The agency explains a Class 1 recall as:

A situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.

The product involved in the recall is an Al Fresco Sweet Apple with Vermont maple syrup flavored chicken sausage. Here’s a look at the packaging:

Products with lot code 179 and use by date of Oct 01 2025 printed on the back of the package are the ones affected by the recall. According to the notice, there have been no actual injuries associated with the plastic pieces but anyone who’s concerned that they may have been injured by swallowing plastic should see their doctor.

Consumers are urged to throw the sausages away or return them to the store they bought them at.

The product was distributed to retailers nationwide. We found it in stock at Fred Meyer stores in the Treasure Valley.