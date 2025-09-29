Listen, I’m what you would call a pumpkin spice maximalist. I’m the type of person that came home with multiple four-packs of Cali Screamin’ beer when it showed up at Albertsons at the beginning of August. I felt immense pride knowing that I was the first person to order a Pumpkin Spice Latte at the Boise Ave-Apple Starbucks this year. My husband actually has me listed as “Pumpkin Spice” in his phone.

We’ve officially reached the point of the year where grocery store end caps are filled with nothing but pumpkin spice products. From Pop Tarts to oatmeal, creamer to cookie dough. I’ve probably tried all of them at least once. So when I tell you that I found a pumpkin spice product that made even ME do a double-take, you know it’s wild.

When I was grabbing lunch at the fancy Albertsons on Broadway, I decided to take a stroll around the entire store because they have a larger selection of well…everything, including Pumpkin Spice products. And that’s when I saw this:

PUMPKIN. SPICE. DUDE. WIPES.

Or should I say “dumpkin spice.” I was so surprised to see them that I didn’t see the play-on-words when I read the display the first time. Made with “clove, nutmeg and other fall stuff,” the marketing team at Dude Wipes looked at the pumpkin spice phenomenon and actually decided to go there.

Is it necessary? Absolutely not. Was it an unexpected and hysterical commentary on how out of control people like me have let the pumpkin spice phenomenon get? No doubt.

Did my husband let me buy them for him? Sadly, no. But these made me laugh so hard and are now officially the most ridiculous pumpkin spice product I’ve ever seen.