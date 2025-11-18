Between holiday travel, kitchen mishaps and winter weather rolling into the Gem State, late-fall and winter are times when emergency rooms tend to stay busy. Those contributing factors often lead to more injuries on top of the normal seasonal illnesses hospitals are treating.

No one expects to spend the season in a hospital bed, but accidents happen. We narrowly avoided a trip to St. Luke’s ER a few Thanksgivings ago when my husband sliced his hand open with our mandolin slicer instead of the potatoes he planned to mash.

READ MORE: Idaho's 10 Leading Causes of Death Revealed for 2025

If you find yourself in one of those situations, it’s always reassuring to know how well the hospital is doing when it comes to keeping patients safe. Of course, safety isn’t something you can judge by the paint color in the waiting room or how friendly the person checking you in is. That’s why “The Leapfrog Group” releases hospital safety grades twice a year.

Get our free mobile app

Using a panel of medical experts from well-respected institutions like Johns Hopkins, Harvard, Stanford, UC Davis, Vanderbilt and the CDC they give hospitals a letter grade based on how well they protect patients from preventable harm.

Leapfrog just released their Fall 2025 grades for 14 Idaho hospitals. The most recent report cards brought a mix of impressive highs but also a few reminders where there’s still room to improve. Four hospitals earned a top-tier A. Here’s which institutions were top of the class and what stood out about them.

Four Idaho Hospitals Achieve Impressive 'A' Patient Safety Ranking for Fall 2025 Leapfrog just updated their patient safety ratings for Idaho's 14 hospitals for Fall 2025. These four facilities are this year's top performers. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

How the Rest of Idaho Scored for Fall 2025:

B Hospitals:

Kootenai Health - Coeur d’Alene

Portneuf Medical Center - Pocatello

St. Luke’s Medical Center - Nampa

C Hospitals:

Idaho Falls Community Hospital - Idaho Falls

Madison Memorial Hospital - Rexburg

Mountain View Hospital - Idaho Falls

Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa

Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Boise

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center - Lewiston

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center - Twin Falls