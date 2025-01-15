10 Leading Causes of Death in Idaho: What You Need to Know in 2025

As we sit down to write this, thousands of Idahoans are doing their best to stay committed to health related goals they set for the new year.

Some have goals of eating healthier, exercising more or losing weight over the course of 365 days. Others are committing to a more short term goal - Dry January.

Even if you stick to that goal for just 31 days, you’re making a good decision. According to Verywell Health, your body’s likely to experience positive changes like less heartburn, better sleep, lower blood pressure, clearer thoughts and possible weight loss. In theory, you may save money, too. (We say in theory because we made the switch to White Claw 0% Alcohol and a case of 12 costs exactly the same at the fancy Albertsons as the alcoholic stuff.)

You may also be protecting yourself from Idaho’s second leading cause of death - cancer. In early January, the U.S. Surgeon General issued a new advisory linking alcohol use to close to 100,000 cancer cases and about 20,000 cancer deaths per year. Drinking can increase your risk of mouth, throat, voice box, esophagus, breast, liver and colon & rectum cancer. The advisory explains that any drinking, even if you average less than one drink per day can still elevate your risk.

That new advisory is something that these Idaho counties may seriously consider as data shows they have the highest rates of excessive drinking. “Excessive drinking” is an umbrella term that includes the CDC’s definition of binge drinking (four or more drinks for women, five or more drinks for men during a single occasion) and heavy drinking (eight or more drinks per week for women, 15 or more drinks per week for men.)

What Are Idaho’s Other Nine Leading Causes of Death?

Head of a ward noting death certificate Katarzyna Bialasiewicz loading...

We’ve already told you that cancer ranks #2 in the Gem State, but here’s an overview of what the CDC says are among Idaho’s leading causes of death.