The 15 Drunkest Counties in the Entire State of Idaho Revealed for 2024

Whether it’s because people are cutting back on unnecessary spending, taking steps toward a healthier lifestyle or trying to lose weight, the sober curious movement is growing in Idaho and across the country.

According to a survey conducted by NCSolutions, 41% of Americans have a goal of drinking less alcohol this year. With more and more non-alcoholic options on the market, it’s easier than ever for people who genuinely like the taste of certain alcoholic beverages to make the transition. The first step is practicing mindful drinking, which NCSolutions defines as being “considerate of how often and how long you’re drinking and how many drinks you’re having.”

That’s a conversation we recently had with ourselves. We were at a point in our life enjoying a glass of wine with dinner turned into enjoying the entire bottle before bed. Or having one White Claw turned into four. While we didn’t feel like it was negatively impacting our lives, reality hit when we realized that we were binge drinking…most nights of the week.

The CDC defines binge drinking as four or more drinks for women or five or more drinks for men during a single occasion. They define heavy drinking as 8 or more drinks per week for women or 15 or more drinks per week for men. Both contribute to excessive drinking.

Since our reality check, we’ve started exploring the expanding nonalcoholic drink market and practice mindful drinking. We’ve stopped drinking at home on weeknights, opting for alcohol free White Claws instead. (Yes, we know…it’s seltzer. But they taste the same and we like the taste.) After making those changes, we’ve experienced weight loss, improved sleep and better skin. It’s been so worth it.

Was all of that embarrassing to admit? Yes, but we weren’t the only Idahoans struggling with binge drinking. The National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics estimates that 16% of Idaho adults over 18 binge drink at least once a month with the median number of drinks per binge sitting at 5.8.

It’s more prolific in some counties than others. County Health Rankings & Roadmaps looked at every county in Idaho and recorded estimates for how prevalent excessive drinking is, along with the prevalence of impaired driving deaths in each county. The number of alcohol related deaths were used to break ties for where excessive drinking and impaired driving death rates were the same.

If you’re becoming more sober and curious, we encourage you to explore those avenues. If you or someone you know needs help with a drinking problem, reach out to a healthcare provider or one of the resources listed on the CDC’s website.

